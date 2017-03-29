KCB administrator now on the job

Christopher Moonis is a few days into his job as the first-ever paid city administrator for Key Colony Beach.
The Pennsylvania native told the Keynoter he couldn’t be happier to have landed the Middle Keys position.
“I really wanted to be here,” he said.
Moonis, 50, signed an annual contract in January to work part-time for $60,000 a year and left his post as an administrator for the borough of Myerstown, Pa., an hour and a half northwest of Philadelphia. Monday was his first day.
“This is new to Key Colony Beach so there’s really no structure in place for a manager or administrator,” he said.
Over the past 60 years each mayor of Key Colony Beach has fulfilled the duties of both mayor and city administrator, the latter position unpaid.
“The roles and responsibilities of staff are something that will need to be looked at and I want to take a real big team approach in that,” Moonis said. “In the short term, I think we’ll sit down and talk about some strategic planning and process improvements. Those will be the first two things.”
He also said with budget season approaching, he wants to work on “organizational structure and planning” with the Key Colony Beach commissioners.
He’s been working in local government since 1990 and took his first job out of college as financial director for the city of Greensburg, Pa. He then worked as director of legislative affairs for the Pennsylvania League of Cities. Moonis worked for the borough of Myerstown since 2014.
After going to a municipal meeting in Key Colony Beach on vacation a year ago, he kept up with the city’s newsletter and read meeting minutes.
“I found out they needed a manager so I applied,” Moonis said, adding he and his fiance Vikki Wetzel are living in Key Colony Beach.
“He will fit in quite well here and he’ll know how to operate in the political framework we have here,” Key Colony Beach Mayor Jerry Ellis said.
