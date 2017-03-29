Lyft starts giving rides in Key West despite ban

The ride-sharing company Lyft began operating March 23 in Key West despite a local law banning Uber and the like as taxi owners fume about what they call unfair competition.
Key West city commissioners agreed last year to uphold the city’s ban on app-based ride-sharing until state lawmakers weighed in on the issue.
This month, legislation to end the patchwork of local laws regulating ride-sharing companies, which invite users to request a ride for hire from a smartphone, made progress.
“We’re hoping Tallahassee does something real soon,” said Mayor Craig Cates. “I really believe we need these ride-sharing services. If Tallahassee doesn’t do anything, I’ll be bringing my ordinance change back again.”
Cates has taken Uber while on trips out of town. “And it works great,” he said.
Lyft, founded in 2012, is available in more than 300 cities and promises drivers up to $35 an hour to drive their own cars. The base fare is $4, plus $1.80 per mile and 20 cents per minute.
In Key West, cabs cost $2.95 for the first one-fifth of a mile and 70 cents for each additional one-fifth, plus an $8 or $9 per-person fee for airport rides.
Key West, along with the rest of the Keys, was recently added to Lyft’s city list along with locations in Hawaii, Mississippi, Wyoming, Texas, Alabama and Washington state.
Lyft’s arrival in Key West, which draws more than 2 million visitors a year, was a far cry from the island’s brush with Uber a few years back.
Uber was essentially run off the island after police arrested three drivers for violating local vehicle-for-hire laws. Cates said Uber had been warned previously and that is what led to the undercover sting.
“I was never warned,” said Hank Allen, the first Uber driver in Key West who was jailed in December 2014 for allegedly violating the city’s vehicle-for-hire law. “They were really going after me more than Uber. I even agreed to go through probation.”
Allen in April 2016 agreed to pay $500 in fines and prosecutors dropped the charge. He said he had first asked Key West code enforcement before signing up to drive for Uber.
“I was like, ‘I’m not a vehicle-for-hire, I’m a ride share,’ ” Allen said, adding he predicted all along Lyft, Uber and the others would eventually enter Key West.
“Key West is kind of like the guy who’s never going to get the cell phone or email and now all he does is email,” said Allen.
Uber says it is also headed to Key West.
“Thousands of Key West residents and visitors have been clamoring for additional transportation options,” Javi Correoso, an Uber spokesman, said Tuesday. “With that unmet need, and with legislation creating a statewide ride-sharing framework making its way through the Florida Legislature, we are taking the steps to prepare for launch and a permanent return to the Florida Keys.”
Unlike Uber, Lyft drivers may receive tips. The company says drivers have collectively been tipped some $150 million.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
