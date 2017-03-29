Abuse shelter gets new chief

The Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter has a new executive director.
The board of the nonprofit agency, which last May ran into financial problems that led to the state Department of Children and Families suspending its operations before putting it under the management of a Miami-Dade County agency, has hired Sheryl Schwab to run it.
Most recently, she was director of victim services at the Peace River Center, a private, not-for-profit organization providing behavioral health and substance-abuse treatment, crisis services and domestic and sexual violence services in Polk, Highlands, and Hardee counties, east of Tampa.
“Sheryl is an experienced leader having served in several of the state’s certified domestic violence centers. Her commitment to domestic violence survivors and their children is evident in her passion for our important work,” Keys Domestic Abuse Shelter board Chairwoman Jennifer Powell said.
Schwab began her career in the domestic-violence services arena at Women in Distress of Broward County. In her 14 years, she served in numerous position in training, education, outreach Services and programs and Services.
She replaces Venita Garvin, furloughed when the finance problems, including the inability to pay some staff, came to light. A Miami-Dade organization, Victim Response Inc., took over shelter operations at the request of the state. The Keys DAS board re-assumed control in November.
The shelter has operations in Key West and Marathon.
