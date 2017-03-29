Cell towers may dodge Keys rules

More cellular communication towers could be coming to a Florida Keys street near you.
Bills moving smoothly through the Florida Legislature would grant wireless-communications companies the authority to override local governments statewide on their ability to regulate cell towers on county or municipal rights of way.
Monroe County, through the Florida Association of Counties, opposes Senate Bill 596 and House Bill 687 that propose the Advanced Wireless Infrastructure Deployment Act. So does the Florida League if Cities.
But wireless companies including AT&T, Verizon and Sprint are winning easy passage in legislative committees in both the House and Senate as recently as Monday. Final votes are pending.
“These bills basically would strip the county of any regulating authority on siting, size, height or distance between poles in our rights of way,” county legislative liaison Lisa Tennyson said Tuesday.
“In our communities, we care about what we look like in terms of designs, aesthetics and size,” Tennyson said. “This is an intrusion.”
The companies told legislators that the rapid spread of wireless communications, particularly the advent of the new high-speed 5G networks, requires waiving home-rule regulations.
“This really is a struggle between cities and counties and the giant telecoms,” Tennyson said. “The companies want this and they have an army of lobbyists. They’re muscling their way through.”
“Counties want to bring new and faster technology to their communities but it shouldn’t be on the back of taxpayers,” says the Florida Association of Counties. “These private for-profit companies need to pay their fair share and defer to public safety experts on where these facilities should go.”
Given the history of the bills so far, Tennyson told Monroe County commissioners that chances of the bills’ passage are “pretty high.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments