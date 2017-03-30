New York man dies snorkeling off Key Largo

A man from Garden City, N.Y., died while snorkeling off the Upper Keys Wednesday.
John Kollar, 70, was snorkeling from the commercial vessel Reef Roamer when crew members noticed he was face down in the water and unresponsive, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. The crew pulled Kollar onto the boat. He was not breathing so they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation as they returned to shore.
Paramedics met the vessel at the Port Largo homeowners park and Kollar was takend by ambulance to Mariners Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of his death.
