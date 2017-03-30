Passengers paid $5K a piece to human smuggler, prosecutors say

A Naples boat captain indicted last week on federal human smuggling charges appears to have been paid $20,000 for his role in taking 11 people from three different countries to South Florida by way of Bimini in the Bahamas in early March.
That’s how much cash Richard Mork, 62, had on his vessel when federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations came upon it March 12 floating in Tavernier Creek, about two nautical miles offshore of Tavernier. Below deck were six Jamaicans, four Haitians and a Bahamian.
Except for Mork, none of the other people, including two unaccompanied children, were legally allowed in the United States, a fact agents say Mork knew, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. One of Mork’s passengers said he paid an intermediary $5,000 for passage to the United States, according to court documents.
Customs agents also found a loaded 9 mm pistol on the vessel.
Mork faces 60 years in federal prison if a jury convicts him of 10 counts of encouraging and inducing aliens to enter the United States and one count of aiding and assisting certain aliens into the United States. Indicted with Mork on March 24 were Carlington Bingham, O’Neil Anthony Harris and George Alexander Wright. All three men were charged with illegally entering the country after having already been deported.
Harris and Wright are from Jamaica. Bingham’s country of origin is not listed in his indictment or any other court documents. Harris,43, who’s also known as Wayne Brown, was convicted of felony possession with intent to sell marijuana in December 2012. Immigration agents deported him in September.
Wright, also known as Anthony Ramos and Pedro Earvin Clark, was convicted of making false statements in a passport application in New York. Immigration officials deported him Jan. 26. Bingham, Harris and Wright face maximum prison terms of two years, 20 years and 10 years respectively.
Judge Lurana Snow on March 24 also ordered Mork held without bond until his trial, scheduled for May 8 at the Key West federal courthouse on Simonton Street.
Snow cited Mork’s long criminal record, dating back to 1975 for mostly minor offenses, his frequent business travel to Bimini and his five failures to appear in court for detaining him. Mork’s last failure to appear was in August 2015.
“He faces a substantial prison term if convicted of the instant offense, spends much of his time outside the United States and is employed as a boat captain,” Snow wrote. “Under these circumstances, the defendant has little incentive to appear and constitutes a risk of flight.”
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments