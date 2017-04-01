Vacation rental bill advances in state House subcommittee

A bill Florida Keys officials say would take away more local control over vacation rentals moved one step further through the state Legislature Tuesday.
The House Careers and Competition Subcommittee voted 9-6 in favor of House Bill 425, sponsored by Rep. Mike La Rosa (R-St. Cloud), which would prevent local governments from enacting new restrictions on vacation homes. Its sister Senate Bill 188 passed through the Senate Committee on Regulated Industries last week and is now in the Community Affairs Committee.
Ordinances put in place by municipalities before June 1, 2011, would not be affected. However, the problem with SB 188 and HB 425 is they take away local power to regulate short-term vacation rentals, local officials say.
The Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) says that rules created for vacation rentals would have to apply to all homes in the municipality. Also, regulating how long or often vacation rentals are rented out would be prohibited.
“This bill seems to be painted with very broad strokes,” said Florida Keys Board of Realtors President Lorie Leal. “There are properties designed toward vacation rental usage when not occupied by the owner and such a bill would negate that design and I think that might be an unintended consequence.”
She said the Florida Keys Board of Realtors does not support HB 425 or SB 188. HB 425 will now move to the 30-member Commerce Committee.
