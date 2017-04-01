Key West could freeze medical marijuana sales

Key West city leaders will consider stamping a nine-month moratorium on medical marijuana manufacturing, distribution and sales since its zoning laws lack any regulations on the issue.
“A moratorium for 270 days is intended to give the Planning Department, for zoning in progress purposes, time to draft and review land use regulations” and hold public hearings over amending the city’s land development regulations, according to a memo by interim Planning Director Patrick Wright.
City commissioners will consider the moratorium at their meeting Tuesday at City Hall, 1300 White St. It starts at 6 p.m. Two separate votes are required to make the moratorium law.
In December, the city of Marathon approved a three-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in response to state constitutional Amendment 2, which allows legal medical marijuana as a treatment for patients with specific diseases. Since then, that moratorium was extended for another three months.
Florida voters passed Amendment 2 Nov. 8 with 71 percent of the vote, far more than the 60 percent needed. In 2014, it failed with 58 percent voting for it.
Also Tuesday, the commission will consider:
▪ Approving a 10-year lease with the nonprofit Southernmost Homeless Assistance League to run the city’s overnight shelter.
▪ Approving a major development plan for the Frederick Douglass Community Center, 111 Olivia St., for the reconstruction of the 12,153-square-foot floor area as part of the renovation and repair of the 1957-era building.
▪ Spending $77,398 to buy four 2017 Harley-Davidson Police Road King motorcycles from Alligatr Alley Harley-Davidson in Sunrise.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
