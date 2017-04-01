Now hiring: Prisoner replacements

What will happen to a state-run prison on Big Pine Key after it closes in mid-April is unknown.
But what is certain is the Big Pine Key Road Prison’s 60 inmates at 450 Key Deer Blvd. will be transferred to other Florida Department of Corrections facilities, according to press secretary Ashley Cook.
The state-owned 10.17-acre prison property is leased to the Florida Department of Transportation. A contract between the DOT and Infrastructure Corporation of America to oversee road maintenance along a large portion of U.S. 1 has been in place for more than 15 years at an annual rate of $630,000 for the work of the 60 inmates.
A “now hiring” ad in the Keynoter shows open positions with the DOT and ICA for maintenance workers at $16 an hour plus benefits, or $30,720 a year. It would cost nearly $2 million to pay 60 workers that annual rate.
“We are in the process of hiring three crew leaders and 22 maintenance technicians,” ICA project manager Donald Downing told the Keynoter.
He did not say what the crew leaders will be paid.
The prison, which has been open since 1957, is set to close after infrastructure upgrades were projected in excess of $1 million.
“Staff have been offered positions at the FDC facility of their choice and FDC-owned property will be transferred to other facilities,” Cook said.
Sewer system hookups were one of the main reasons costs outweighed the benefit of keeping the prison open. The future of the building is still up in the air.
