Boca man wins Seven Mile Bridge Run

RACE RESULTS BY SPLIT SECOND TIMING
Marathon Runners Club
Presents
36th Annual Seven Mile Bridge Run
Race Results
Marathon , Florida April 1,2017
Top Three Overall Male
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Finish Pace
1 1 1 Josh Peterson 24 Boca Raton 40:40 00:40:40 5:59
2 2 2 Michael Stone 37 Boca Raton 40:55 00:40:55 6:01
3 1917 3 Joel Zaila 18 Marathon 42:03 00:42:03 6:12
Top Three Overall Female
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Finish Pace
1 5 5 Morgan Hull 21 Gainesville 42:59 00:42:59 6:20
2 1484 6 Jennifer Sober 42 Jupiter 44:06 00:44:06 6:30
3 3 14 Laura Dibella 38 Fernandina Beach 45:05 00:45:05 6:38
Top Master Male
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 10 10 Marcin Syrut 54 Marathon 44:39 00:44:38 6:34
Top Master Female
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 4 21 Helena Bursa 41 Big Pine Key 46:48 00:46:48 6:53
Top Grand Master MALE
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1267 13 Mike Reinhardt 51 Palm Beach Gardens 44:53 00:44:52 6:36
Top Grand Master FEMALE
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1481 52 Sara Snow 51 Marathon 51:55 00:51:51 7:38
Top Senior Grand Master MALE
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1668 22 Chuck Weber 65 Pompano Beach 46:49 00:46:48 6:53
Top Senior Grand Master FEMALE
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1510 75 Anniebee Stemer 60 Fort Lauderdale 54:17 00:54:14 7:59
MALE AGE GROUP: 1 - 8
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1904 597 Daniel Roy 8 Key West 1:10:12 01:09:51 10:17
2 1861 1034 Cullen Coleman 7 Marathon 1:20:56 01:19:28 11:42
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 1 - 8
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1878 996 Emma Hartley 7 Marathon 1:18:44 01:18:37 11:34
MALE AGE GROUP: 9 - 12
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1869 233 Ryan Gabay 10 Cudjoe Key 1:00:57 01:00:33 8:55
2 1906 250 James Searcy 9 Key West 1:01:38 01:01:13 9:01
3 1884 447 Anthony Lariz 11 Key West 1:06:47 01:06:31 9:47
4 1877 638 Jack Haggard 12 Summerland Key 1:10:50 01:10:47 10:25
5 126 660 Gabriel Alsokary 9 Lake Worth 1:11:59 01:11:11 10:29
6 1760 784 Bodie Zappia 11 Cooper City 1:14:13 01:14:03 10:54
7 1901 826 Anden Rady 12 Ramrod Key 1:15:03 01:14:58 11:02
8 1911 827 David Tzadok 12 Key West 1:14:59 01:14:59 11:02
9 1905 983 Fisher Sayer 11 Marathon 1:18:42 01:18:24 11:32
10 1872 1021 Jorge Gonzalez 10 Marathon 1:19:30 01:19:06 11:38
11 1870 1037 Avin Gladwell 12 Big Pine Key 1:20:37 01:19:34 11:42
12 1854 1038 Enzo Badalamenti 12 Key West 1:20:37 01:19:34 11:42
13 1871 1040 Finn Gladwell 10 Big Pine Key 1:20:37 01:19:35 11:43
14 1907 1195 Max Troisi 12 Marathon 1:24:19 01:23:50 12:20
15 764 1282 Sam Israel Castle 10 Hollywood 1:26:19 01:26:04 12:40
16 1914 1293 Cameron Wert 12 Marathon 1:27:27 01:26:27 12:43
17 1894 1320 Raymond Paul 12 Marathon 1:28:21 01:27:21 12:51
18 1879 1345 Mack Hill 11 Big Pine Key 1:28:18 01:28:13 12:59
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 9 - 12
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1888 320 Caylaa Makimaa 10 Key West 1:03:26 01:03:20 9:19
2 175 570 Isabela Barr 11 Key West 1:09:21 01:09:15 10:11
3 1890 1012 Riley McDonald 11 Marathon 1:19:19 01:18:49 11:36
4 1881 1055 Danielle Jones 12 Key West 1:21:30 01:20:07 11:47
5 1862 1069 Addison Collins 9 Marathon 1:20:53 01:20:32 11:51
6 1915 1162 Peyton Young 12 Marathon 1:24:01 01:22:42 12:10
7 939 1232 Sydney Lugo 12 Surfside 1:25:34 01:24:35 12:27
MALE AGE GROUP: 13 - 18
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1860 4 Aydan Child 16 Marathon 42:54 00:42:54 6:19
2 1875 7 Scout Graft 15 Big Pine Key 44:17 00:44:16 6:31
3 1900 8 Jonathan Pitchford 14 Marathon 44:25 00:44:25 6:32
4 1899 25 Owen Pitchford 14 Marathon 48:10 00:48:08 7:05
5 1912 26 Tyler Vandergriff 18 Key Largo 48:55 00:48:16 7:06
6 1855 33 Mason Baker 16 Tavernier 50:04 00:49:23 7:16
7 831 53 Tyler Klucken 16 Leesburg 52:47 00:52:22 7:42
8 1647 225 Cameron Waldera 14 Marathon 1:00:25 01:00:21 8:53
9 1684 415 Trenton West 15 West Palm Beach 1:06:13 01:05:33 9:39
10 1748 646 Colby Young 17 Marathon 1:12:15 01:10:57 10:26
11 1857 998 Everett Bowles 17 Marathon 1:19:29 01:18:40 11:35
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 13 - 18
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1242 51 Madison Pugh 13 Nags Head 51:50 00:51:47 7:37
2 1677 67 Jane Welzien 18 Sugarloaf Key 53:21 00:53:20 7:51
3 194 162 Aimee Becker 16 Miramar 58:23 00:58:15 8:34
4 1866 163 Kaitlin Darrow 18 Tavernier 58:57 00:58:15 8:34
5 1902 193 Bailey Robinson 18 Tavernier 59:51 00:59:10 8:42
6 1711 242 Jada Williams 13 Palm Coast 1:01:01 01:00:55 8:58
7 1859 368 Hannah Child 18 Marathon 1:04:45 01:04:43 9:32
8 1865 369 Marie Daley-Willy 14 Key West 1:04:51 01:04:45 9:32
9 1706 532 Patricia Wiles 16 Key West 1:09:56 01:08:28 10:05
10 707 685 Gianna Herrmann 18 Boca Raton 1:13:08 01:11:54 10:35
11 1918 806 Hannah Ziels 15 Marathon 1:15:34 01:14:37 10:59
12 1700 834 Courtney Wielander 16 Marathon 1:16:02 01:15:09 11:03
13 1882 944 Elizabeth Kyle 18 Tavernier 1:17:45 01:17:44 11:26
14 1858 956 Sarah Centonze 14 Summerland Key 1:19:15 01:17:51 11:27
15 533 988 Madison Fine 14 Seminole 1:19:12 01:18:29 11:33
16 1898 993 Rachel Philcox 18 Key Colony Beach 1:19:33 01:18:34 11:34
17 1703 1000 Cassy Wielander 18 Marathon 1:19:30 01:18:42 11:35
18 646 1017 Leah Groenhof 18 Zeeland 1:19:08 01:18:52 11:36
19 1868 1056 Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy 13 Big Pine Key 1:21:31 01:20:08 11:47
20 1910 1225 Alyssa Turner 18 Marathon 1:25:27 01:24:28 12:26
21 1891 1229 Oriana Mendez 15 Marathon 1:25:28 01:24:31 12:26
22 1908 1249 Mia Troisi 14 Marathon 1:25:28 01:24:57 12:30
23 1863 1287 Delaney Collins 15 Marathon 1:26:43 01:26:20 12:42
24 1903 1295 Felicity Rodriguez 13 Marathon 1:26:32 01:26:31 12:44
25 1880 1348 Calla Jimenez 13 Marathon 1:28:30 01:28:27 13:01
MALE AGE GROUP: 19 - 24
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1282 20 Alex Rickert 24 Marathon 46:36 00:46:35 6:51
2 664 64 Spencer Haines 23 Key Largo 53:19 00:53:07 7:49
3 723 135 Tanner Hoffman 24 Deerfield Beach 58:04 00:56:51 8:22
4 1579 354 Stanley Tucker 23 West Palm Beach 1:05:22 01:04:25 9:29
5 166 485 John Bamberg 23 Delray Beach 1:08:17 01:07:26 9:55
6 178 640 Cole Barrie 23 Atlanta 1:10:55 01:10:47 10:25
7 1567 872 Riley Toth 24 Marathon 1:16:19 01:15:47 11:09
8 1046 939 Craig Meyer 24 Gulfport 1:18:15 01:17:32 11:25
9 107 1085 Blakely Adams 24 North Augusta 1:21:43 01:20:50 11:54
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 19 - 24
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 376 65 Sarah De Freitas 22 Tampa 53:21 00:53:11 7:50
2 354 127 Brenna Cockrell 24 Kissimmee 56:43 00:56:38 8:20
3 1398 136 Cydney Schmidt 23 Boca Raton 58:04 00:56:51 8:22
4 1274 188 Jasmil Reyes 24 Lehigh Acres 59:43 00:59:03 8:41
5 1250 191 Amber Radcliff 22 Titisville 59:25 00:59:08 8:42
6 1246 240 Rachel Quad 22 Key West 1:01:23 01:00:47 8:57
7 318 305 Anabelle Castagne 23 Tampa 1:03:02 01:02:46 9:14
8 1157 321 Caitlin O'Neill 24 Miami 1:04:15 01:03:21 9:19
9 977 348 Katrin Martinez 24 Miami 1:05:35 01:04:18 9:28
10 1621 365 Gabriella Vengoechea 23 Key West 1:05:34 01:04:42 9:31
11 438 468 Kayla Dexter 24 Key West 1:07:37 01:07:01 9:52
12 1702 515 Charity Wielander 19 Marathon 1:08:58 01:08:06 10:01
13 547 534 Elizabeth Flannery 23 Wethersfield 1:09:21 01:08:30 10:05
14 476 576 Lindsey Dugas 24 Newington 1:10:10 01:09:19 10:12
15 1086 606 Brittany Morrell 22 Key West 1:10:08 01:10:03 10:19
16 715 612 Camille Hidalgo 21 Coral Gables 1:11:29 01:10:13 10:20
17 1445 643 Stephanie De Silva 22 Tampa 1:11:08 01:10:51 10:26
18 1586 671 Kacy Turenne 22 Jupiter 1:12:55 01:11:24 10:30
19 388 695 Alexis Crenshaw 21 Boca Raton 1:12:52 01:12:09 10:37
20 1483 696 Jessica Snyder 23 Boca Raton 1:12:52 01:12:10 10:37
21 1602 716 Judelys Valladares 23 Marathon 1:13:26 01:12:31 10:40
22 208 822 Dakota Bernal 23 Miami 1:15:45 01:14:51 11:01
23 1050 838 Miranda Michalak 22 Omaha 1:15:46 01:15:17 11:05
24 596 922 Chloe Gibbs 23 Plantation 1:17:09 01:17:02 11:20
25 789 927 Jasmine Jones 24 Key West 1:17:47 01:17:11 11:21
26 1705 934 Abigail Wikel 23 North Palm Beach 1:18:21 01:17:25 11:24
27 1323 948 Rhiana Rolland 24 Jupiter 1:19:06 01:17:46 11:27
28 1010 1041 Michelle McKenna 23 Marathon 1:20:37 01:19:43 11:44
29 965 1061 Christie Marks 21 Fort Myers 1:21:06 01:20:21 11:49
30 1048 1245 Lindsey Meyer 22 Gulfport 1:25:38 01:24:53 12:29
31 1354 1252 Kayla Ruplinger 24 Marathon 1:25:53 01:24:58 12:30
32 1597 1284 Jessica Urquhart 24 Boynton Beach 1:27:15 01:26:08 12:40
33 219 1310 Gabrielle Blackstock 23 Key West 1:28:14 01:27:06 12:49
34 286 1330 Karen Burleigh 23 Key West 1:27:50 01:27:40 12:54
MALE AGE GROUP: 25 - 29
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1396 18 Steven Schiff 26 Fort Lauderdale 45:37 00:45:37 6:43
2 1599 32 Carlos Valdez 28 Key West 49:16 00:49:15 7:15
3 989 36 Adam Matyi 27 Marathon 49:44 00:49:44 7:19
4 1394 92 Michael Scharnhorst 28 Marathon 55:53 00:55:19 8:08
5 1096 103 Travis Motooka 25 Valhalla 55:52 00:55:49 8:13
6 221 111 Anthony Blanc 29 Boston 56:36 00:56:02 8:15
7 1139 126 Fernando Nunez 28 Key West 56:47 00:56:35 8:20
8 1102 177 Michael Munsell 28 Palm Beach Gardens 59:32 00:58:49 8:39
9 1005 223 Craig McDonald 25 Planatation 1:00:54 01:00:15 8:52
10 651 247 Adrian Groza 26 Key West 1:02:29 01:01:06 9:00
11 856 262 Keith Krebs 27 Atlanta 1:02:39 01:01:33 9:03
12 1073 331 Rich Montagna 29 Port Saint Lucie 1:03:57 01:03:46 9:23
13 395 336 Jesse Cummins 25 Greenacres 1:04:47 01:03:52 9:24
14 812 340 Matthew Kepple 27 Key West 1:04:33 01:04:02 9:25
15 368 360 Ian Combrinck-Graham 26 Hollywood 1:05:14 01:04:33 9:30
16 562 419 Andrew Fowler 26 Austin 1:07:06 01:05:36 9:39
17 565 444 Paul Freehill 27 Buffalo 1:07:03 01:06:25 9:46
18 667 548 Ari Halperin 29 Marathon 1:09:53 01:08:47 10:07
19 1495 631 Michael Spicochi 27 St. Petersburg 1:12:11 01:10:42 10:24
20 269 732 Shea Brown 25 Palm Beach Gardens 1:14:14 01:12:56 10:44
21 1121 734 Nicholas Neuenhoff 25 Key Colony Beach 1:13:03 01:12:57 10:44
22 1158 801 Matthew O'Neill 27 Key Largo 1:15:10 01:14:34 10:58
23 976 802 Mark Martin 28 Marathon 1:15:11 01:14:34 10:58
24 699 816 Wilner Henri 28 Marathon 1:15:38 01:14:46 11:00
25 583 1175 David Gaset 26 Atlanta 1:23:33 01:23:06 12:14
26 603 1261 James Glover 29 Miami 1:26:23 01:25:05 12:31
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 25 - 29
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1498 45 Haydee Staebell 28 Naples 51:31 00:51:09 7:32
2 1767 56 Jennifer Zuehlsdorff 29 West Palm Beach 52:39 00:52:34 7:44
3 464 85 Courtney Dorchak 27 Key Largo 54:52 00:54:42 8:03
4 1499 94 Chelsea Stamy 29 Key West 55:54 00:55:21 8:09
5 1000 112 Ashley McClanahan 27 Boston 56:40 00:56:07 8:16
6 1448 115 Aimee Silver 29 Santa Monica 56:14 00:56:11 8:16
7 696 119 Rachel Helton 25 Naples 56:21 00:56:21 8:18
8 1680 123 Katie Wentley 25 Tallahassee 57:23 00:56:29 8:19
9 258 154 Jaclyn Brisebois 25 Marathon 58:14 00:57:43 8:30
10 1130 161 Emily Nixon 25 Key West 58:50 00:58:14 8:34
11 668 189 Nicole Halper-Perez 25 Miramar 59:33 00:59:05 8:42
12 287 200 Emily Burris 26 Fort Myers 1:00:02 00:59:21 8:44
13 314 302 Allison Cary 27 Mechanic Falls 1:03:18 01:02:43 9:14
14 448 306 Nicole Digirolamo 27 Cooper City 1:03:05 01:02:47 9:14
15 1504 375 Rachel Steber 28 Washington 1:05:43 01:04:52 9:33
16 136 379 Katherine Anderson 26 Pompano Beach 1:06:02 01:04:53 9:33
17 132 397 Kelsi Ammer 27 Key West 1:05:59 01:05:07 9:35
18 537 402 Shannon Finucane 26 Gulfport 1:05:39 01:05:12 9:36
19 1381 403 Kayli Santa 26 Port Richey 1:05:39 01:05:12 9:36
20 1212 411 Michelle Piccolo 29 Jupiter 1:06:43 01:05:26 9:38
21 496 469 Ananda Ellis 29 Pigeon Key 1:08:08 01:07:01 9:52
22 1040 481 Casey Merrell 27 Key West 1:07:27 01:07:23 9:55
23 1525 501 Stephanie Suggs 28 Kansas City 1:08:16 01:07:42 9:58
24 1470 505 Carly Smith 25 Key Laro 1:08:15 01:07:57 10:00
25 543 512 Myriam Fishman 28 Marathon 1:08:17 01:08:04 10:01
26 1280 525 Laura Richardson 29 Key West 1:09:38 01:08:17 10:03
27 1735 531 Joanna Wood 27 Key West 1:09:56 01:08:28 10:04
28 602 533 Tiffany Glover 29 Miami 1:09:47 01:08:29 10:05
29 1640 543 Rachel Vollemans 28 Key Colony 1:08:54 01:08:41 10:06
30 1635 577 Chelsea Vittner 25 Wethersfield 1:10:10 01:09:19 10:12
31 1231 591 Elisabeth Powell 25 Fort Myers 1:10:45 01:09:46 10:16
32 741 614 Katie Howell 28 Marathon Shores 1:11:08 01:10:18 10:21
33 998 615 Shannon McCann 27 Delray Beach 1:10:22 01:10:19 10:21
34 253 642 Lesli Bravo 26 Key West 1:11:43 01:10:51 10:26
35 1494 652 Amanda Spicochi 26 St. Petersburg 1:12:34 01:11:04 10:27
36 1386 656 Michelle Sauer 27 Marathon 1:11:24 01:11:07 10:28
37 1754 712 Ricci Yuhico 26 Miami 1:13:57 01:12:28 10:40
38 1648 719 Morgan Walker 25 Marathon 1:13:00 01:12:33 10:40
39 159 748 Francis Bacerio 25 Miami Springs 1:14:05 01:13:22 10:48
40 1083 766 Eileen Moreno 26 Springfield 1:14:35 01:13:46 10:51
41 1346 772 Ashley Rubino 29 Davie 1:15:12 01:13:51 10:52
42 641 782 Angelica Grim 27 Big Pine Key 1:14:17 01:14:00 10:53
43 549 846 Marissa Flood 28 Cudjoe Key 1:15:53 01:15:21 11:05
44 709 883 Jennifer Herting 25 Marathon 1:16:33 01:16:01 11:11
45 330 902 Carie Charest 28 Key West 1:17:16 01:16:28 11:15
46 254 915 Brittany Breisch 27 Winfield 1:17:28 01:16:47 11:18
47 934 951 Sarah Luc 25 New York 1:18:36 01:17:47 11:27
48 305 981 Meganann Cappuccino 29 Marathon 1:18:56 01:18:23 11:32
49 550 987 Katie Flygare 28 Minneapolis 1:19:36 01:18:28 11:33
50 344 1044 Ashley Clark 27 Greenville 1:20:44 01:19:49 11:45
51 1613 1054 Chelsea Vandemark-Govea 28 Winter Park 1:20:28 01:20:03 11:47
52 698 1060 Amanda Henderson 27 Boston 1:20:24 01:20:21 11:49
53 117 1068 Ghizlane Allali 27 Marrakech 1:21:57 01:20:32 11:51
54 574 1097 Kaitlyn Gajda 27 Key West 1:21:27 01:21:17 11:58
55 1543 1111 Caitlynn Thomack 29 Boca Raton 1:22:54 01:21:42 12:01
56 979 1116 Kimberly Martinez 28 Pembroke Pines 1:22:48 01:21:47 12:02
57 326 1120 Erica Chamberlain 26 Jupiter 1:22:52 01:21:52 12:03
58 113 1125 Natalie Aguilar 28 Fort Lauderdale 1:22:30 01:21:58 12:04
59 284 1127 Margaret Burdeno 28 Auburndale 1:22:32 01:21:58 12:04
60 1746 1174 Julia York 28 Austin 1:24:35 01:23:06 12:14
61 1460 1182 Catherine Smith 29 Fort Lauderdale 1:24:41 01:23:15 12:15
62 1033 1188 Amelia Meloche 29 Port St. Lucie 1:24:48 01:23:35 12:18
63 782 1192 Rose Johnson 28 St Augustine 1:24:14 01:23:48 12:20
64 560 1199 Karen Formoso 29 Boynton Beach 1:24:52 01:23:52 12:20
65 941 1211 Lauren Lupo 26 West Palm Beach 1:25:29 01:24:08 12:23
66 1326 1224 Katie Ronan 27 Boca Raton 1:25:11 01:24:27 12:26
67 512 1264 Jillian Farr 29 Marathon 1:26:24 01:25:07 12:31
68 1721 1266 Leah Winebar 29 Fort Wayne 1:26:16 01:25:21 12:33
69 414 1302 Megan Davidson 27 Key West 1:27:15 01:26:45 12:46
70 759 1311 Amber Irvine 29 Key West 1:27:11 01:27:06 12:49
71 290 1315 Kristen Burstell 28 Deerfield Beach 1:27:59 01:27:15 12:50
72 947 1343 Natalie Macclugage 28 Marathon 1:28:44 01:28:05 12:58
MALE AGE GROUP: 30 - 34
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1542 9 Andrew Thomack 31 Boca Raton 44:27 00:44:26 6:32
2 621 12 Garrett Gostomski 32 Oviedo 44:57 00:44:51 6:36
3 798 50 Michael Kearns 33 Rockledge 51:44 00:51:43 7:37
4 465 55 Michael Dorchak 31 Key Largo 52:38 00:52:29 7:43
5 768 58 Michael Jacobs 32 Oakland Park 52:48 00:52:38 7:45
6 1340 76 Chris Rowell 33 Ft Lauderdale 54:26 00:54:23 8:00
7 1627 81 Lino Villafane 31 Winter Haven 55:04 00:54:34 8:02
8 34 90 Zachary Sayer 34 Marathon 55:48 00:55:05 8:06
9 1407 96 Anthony Sciolino 31 Hollywood 55:36 00:55:29 8:10
10 584 97 John Gaset 31 Tampa 55:59 00:55:32 8:10
11 893 105 Nery Leal 30 Hollywood 55:55 00:55:51 8:13
12 869 114 Brandon Ladoff 34 Boca Raton 56:34 00:56:10 8:16
13 1571 138 Charles Tress 30 Savannah 57:51 00:56:58 8:23
14 296 143 Joshua Cahill 32 Marathon 58:27 00:57:21 8:26
15 1228 145 Anthony Porcelli 34 Key West 58:10 00:57:22 8:27
16 409 151 Franco D'Ascanio 32 Key Colony Beach 58:04 00:57:33 8:28
17 1032 182 Mario Melendez 34 Columbia 59:53 00:58:58 8:41
18 1422 212 Marc Segard 34 Marathon 1:00:14 00:59:48 8:48
19 726 228 Brent Holden 30 West Palm Beach 1:01:10 01:00:27 8:54
20 1169 235 Jose Pacheco 31 Pembroke Pines 1:01:53 01:00:37 8:55
21 1429 252 Daniel Seymour 30 St Petersburg 1:01:51 01:01:14 9:01
22 1580 350 Fernando Tuckett Jr 34 Coral Springs 1:04:44 01:04:19 9:28
23 131 393 Andrew Ammer 30 Key West 1:05:59 01:05:05 9:35
24 619 412 Jesse Gossman 32 Jupiter 1:06:03 01:05:26 9:38
25 1397 438 Jeremy Schilling 33 Oakland Park 1:06:40 01:06:06 9:44
26 1178 455 Jesse Parks 34 Key West 1:07:33 01:06:39 9:48
27 1654 457 Derek Wallis 30 Key West 1:08:02 01:06:41 9:49
28 1723 458 Trevor Wirth 33 Marathon 1:07:19 01:06:43 9:49
29 937 626 Albert Luggi 31 Miami 1:11:50 01:10:35 10:23
30 1206 635 Joshua Peters 34 Cudjoe Key 1:10:58 01:10:46 10:25
31 1605 664 Greg Van Den Elzen 34 Green Bay 1:12:02 01:11:14 10:29
32 923 709 Joseph Lopez 31 Williamstown 1:13:55 01:12:24 10:39
33 1739 731 Greg Wright 34 Key West 1:14:00 01:12:55 10:44
34 1756 778 Thomas Zajac 31 Marathon 1:14:12 01:13:56 10:53
35 201 803 Mario Benedetti 31 Marathon 1:15:11 01:14:35 10:59
36 260 810 Jonathan Brody 33 Boca Raton 1:14:46 01:14:40 10:59
37 911 889 Travis Livengood 34 Big Pine Key 1:16:14 01:16:08 11:12
38 1079 890 Matthew Moore 33 Davie 1:16:52 01:16:14 11:13
39 886 963 Matthew Lawrence 34 Duck Key 1:18:17 01:17:59 11:29
40 125 968 Dean Alom 32 Key West 1:18:37 01:18:07 11:30
41 225 986 Randy Bodziak 33 Coconut Creek 1:19:40 01:18:27 11:33
42 1311 1003 Matt Rodriguez 31 Jacksonville 1:20:11 01:18:43 11:35
43 539 1005 Brian Fiorey 33 Boynton Beach 1:19:34 01:18:46 11:35
44 1757 1006 Sean Zamora 34 Ft Lauderdale 1:20:12 01:18:46 11:35
45 1473 1113 Scott Smith 32 Key West 1:22:15 01:21:46 12:02
46 1576 1114 Nichols Trinidad 30 Pembroke Pines 1:22:48 01:21:46 12:02
47 702 1130 Leonardo Hernandez 31 Coconut Creek 1:23:12 01:22:01 12:04
48 1202 1157 Joseph Perez 33 Miramar 1:23:04 01:22:34 12:09
49 1037 1207 Dustin Mercurio 31 Stuart 1:25:27 01:24:06 12:22
50 1123 1281 Chris Newport 33 Lake Worth 1:27:31 01:26:01 12:39
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 30 - 34
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 104 17 Jennifer Absher 30 Melbourne 45:34 00:45:33 6:42
2 1433 57 Jennifer Sheehan 33 Deerfield Beach 52:37 00:52:36 7:45
3 1505 61 Jennifer Stein 34 Marathon 52:49 00:52:48 7:46
4 1431 98 Pam Sharp 32 Boca Raton 56:20 00:55:33 8:11
5 161 106 Katharine Bahr 30 Jupiter 55:56 00:55:51 8:13
6 1570 144 Diane Tress 32 Key West 58:14 00:57:22 8:27
7 946 170 Kelly Maatta 33 Key West 58:37 00:58:31 8:37
8 650 178 Candice Grostefon 33 Marathon 59:07 00:58:51 8:40
9 1099 205 Rosanna Mullen 31 Sugarloaf Key 59:50 00:59:38 8:47
10 478 236 Jennifer Dunkle 32 Big Pine Key 1:01:42 01:00:38 8:55
11 427 248 Kristin Dekeyrel 30 Key West 1:01:40 01:01:09 9:00
12 1420 253 Tiffany Seeman 31 Jupiter 1:02:07 01:01:17 9:01
13 1179 269 Shannon Parks 33 Key West 1:02:37 01:01:43 9:05
14 1382 273 Anastasiya Santagate 31 Key West 1:02:56 01:01:55 9:07
15 657 281 Julie Gundersen 32 Key West 1:03:10 01:02:08 9:09
16 1472 291 Paulina Smith 32 Key West 1:02:59 01:02:22 9:11
17 442 301 Allison Diange 32 Key West 1:03:40 01:02:43 9:14
18 922 313 Meghan Lopez 32 Williamstown 1:04:29 01:02:57 9:16
19 251 327 Cameo Braun 34 Bradenton 1:06:37 01:03:39 9:22
20 206 335 Emily Berg 32 Key West 1:04:01 01:03:50 9:24
21 1319 342 Sarah Roe 32 Sugarloaf Key 1:04:17 01:04:06 9:26
22 503 353 Dasa Erhardtova 34 Key West 1:04:43 01:04:24 9:29
23 1604 372 Jennifer Van Den Elzen 32 Green Bay 1:05:37 01:04:50 9:32
24 1719 377 Jessyca Wilson 30 Key Largo 1:06:02 01:04:52 9:33
25 295 382 Katie Byrnes 34 Fort Lauderdale 1:05:54 01:04:55 9:33
26 446 398 Rachael Difransico 34 South Euclid 1:05:24 01:05:07 9:35
27 416 423 Amber Davis 34 Key West 1:06:35 01:05:42 9:40
28 340 425 Amy Chu 32 Miami 1:05:46 01:05:43 9:40
29 909 433 Laurie Linney 33 Atlantic Beach 1:06:30 01:05:55 9:42
30 686 454 Callie Harris 31 Key West 1:07:28 01:06:38 9:48
31 1350 456 Robin Ruddy 33 Marathon 1:07:07 01:06:40 9:49
32 1566 463 Deanna Torres 33 Key Largo 1:08:24 01:06:51 9:50
33 919 484 Allison Lomasney 33 Palm Beach Gardens 1:08:13 01:07:26 9:55
34 1302 500 Melissa Robinson 33 Key West 1:08:20 01:07:42 9:58
35 1066 509 Veronica Mir 31 Marathon 1:08:23 01:07:59 10:00
36 675 513 Kimberly Hanna 32 Marathon 1:08:06 01:08:05 10:01
37 293 521 Angela Butkowski 32 Marathon 1:09:50 01:08:13 10:02
38 419 555 Camelly De Andrade 30 Boynton Beach 1:10:20 01:08:55 10:08
39 1207 557 Tracy Petersen 31 Key Colony Beach 1:10:27 01:08:56 10:09
40 168 559 Victoria Barbato 32 Brighton 1:10:26 01:09:02 10:09
41 447 569 Lesley Difransico 33 Pikesville 1:09:31 01:09:14 10:11
42 1387 571 Anastasia Saunders 32 Winterhaven 1:10:23 01:09:15 10:11
43 1638 596 Corey Voiselle 32 Lehigh Acres 1:10:27 01:09:50 10:17
44 1675 605 Holly Wells 34 Key West 1:10:50 01:10:02 10:18
45 1239 618 Mallory Probst 32 Miami 1:11:17 01:10:24 10:22
46 200 622 Christina Belotti 33 Marathon 1:10:35 01:10:29 10:22
47 1299 628 Claire Robertson 34 Islamorada 1:11:27 01:10:39 10:24
48 321 651 Alyson Castleman 30 Minneapolis 1:12:10 01:11:03 10:27
49 935 654 Ashley Luck 32 Sugarloaf Key 1:11:43 01:11:05 10:28
50 1384 659 Laura Santana 31 Key West 1:12:32 01:11:10 10:28
51 228 663 Laurel Bogoeff 30 Key West 1:12:34 01:11:14 10:29
52 1276 666 Lauren Rice 31 Avon 1:11:34 01:11:19 10:30
53 1087 707 Carol Morris 33 Key West 1:12:54 01:12:23 10:39
54 257 729 Annie Briening 33 Key West 1:13:09 01:12:41 10:42
55 355 745 Marlena Coco 33 Boynton Beach 1:13:53 01:13:18 10:47
56 1548 762 Marilee Thomson 31 Gallatin 1:14:41 01:13:40 10:50
57 1594 775 Jamie Ulmer 30 Jacksonville 1:14:24 01:13:52 10:52
58 291 785 Brittany Burtner 33 Little Torch Key 1:14:56 01:14:05 10:54
59 1097 790 Ashley Moulton 33 Key West 1:15:21 01:14:13 10:55
60 1728 792 Andrea Wittine 34 Brooklyn 1:15:16 01:14:16 10:56
61 691 807 Laura Hayden 31 Lake Worth 1:15:42 01:14:40 10:59
62 672 808 Allie Hammill 30 Boynton Beach 1:15:42 01:14:40 10:59
63 634 809 Jillian Gregory 31 Lake Worth 1:15:42 01:14:40 10:59
64 1335 813 Lacey Rosenblum 34 Naples 1:16:01 01:14:42 11:00
65 139 815 Charlotte Ankeny 31 Longwood 1:15:07 01:14:46 11:00
66 1165 835 Megan Ossont 33 Key West 1:16:52 01:15:16 11:05
67 1241 854 Christine Pruszynski 33 Pittsburgh 1:16:37 01:15:28 11:06
68 1725 869 Erica Wisniewski 30 Marathon 1:16:39 01:15:43 11:09
69 755 881 Amanda Ibarra 34 North Port 1:16:30 01:16:00 11:11
70 1618 906 Danielle Vaughn 33 Key West 1:18:08 01:16:39 11:17
71 902 918 Cynthia Levarn 34 Palm Harbor 1:18:06 01:16:53 11:19
72 134 926 Teri Anderson 34 Marathon 1:17:31 01:17:08 11:21
73 453 954 Melissa Disbrow 33 Miami 1:18:39 01:17:50 11:27
74 1508 965 Stephanie Stelton 33 Fort Lauderdale 1:18:30 01:18:01 11:29
75 1555 975 Celia Tolle 34 Summerland Key 1:19:19 01:18:11 11:30
76 217 976 Jonelle Billock 31 Greenacres 1:19:11 01:18:12 11:30
77 1137 990 Allison Nowaskey 33 Menomoniee 1:19:32 01:18:31 11:33
78 630 1014 Courtney Graves 32 Sunrise 1:20:01 01:18:50 11:36
79 551 1018 Jessica Flygare 30 Woodstock 1:20:02 01:18:55 11:37
80 1534 1051 Kinga Tarrants 33 Pensacola 1:20:34 01:19:56 11:46
81 771 1070 Zuzana Jancikova 30 Key West 1:21:57 01:20:32 11:51
82 1113 1077 Elena Nayko 33 Key West 1:21:42 01:20:38 11:52
83 182 1092 Tori Bartos 33 Little Torch Key 1:21:42 01:21:05 11:56
84 1478 1099 Blake Smoot 34 Big Pinekey 1:22:38 01:21:19 11:58
85 375 1119 Valerie Conte 30 Fort Lauderdale 1:23:01 01:21:52 12:03
86 1379 1123 Dina Sanders 33 Lantana 1:22:53 01:21:55 12:03
87 1002 1144 Erin McCloskey 30 Clearwater 1:23:05 01:22:20 12:07
88 1127 1151 Michelle Nichols 33 Orlando 1:23:51 01:22:28 12:08
89 637 1154 Melanie Gregory 30 Miami 1:23:05 01:22:30 12:08
90 1227 1168 Jessica Popovice 33 Key West 1:23:28 01:22:52 12:12
91 1752 1178 Melanie Youschak 33 Key West 1:23:39 01:23:12 12:14
92 792 1181 Crystal Joy 33 Hancock 1:23:26 01:23:15 12:15
93 199 1194 Kara Belletete 34 Jacksonville 1:24:54 01:23:50 12:20
94 491 1202 Jamie Ekblom 33 Tavernier 1:24:46 01:24:00 12:22
95 592 1209 Jessica Geide 31 Big Pine Key 1:25:07 01:24:08 12:23
96 424 1220 Jessica Degraw 32 Sanibel 1:24:38 01:24:24 12:25
97 841 1234 Stephanie Kooiker 33 Sebring 1:24:45 01:24:38 12:27
98 153 1248 Mollie Avery 34 Manhattan 1:25:39 01:24:57 12:30
99 1341 1250 Amanda Rowell 33 Marathon 1:25:52 01:24:57 12:30
100 352 1253 Megan Coccitto 34 Key West 1:25:27 01:24:58 12:30
101 997 1258 Jenarose McCall 30 Key West 1:25:08 01:25:02 12:31
102 1452 1263 Krystal Siwek-Threlkeld 31 Ramrod Key 1:26:30 01:25:07 12:31
103 508 1322 Jolene Evans 33 Big Pine 1:27:33 01:27:28 12:52
104 198 1329 Amanda Bell 33 Lake Alfred 1:28:41 01:27:40 12:54
105 304 1333 Cassie Capparelli 30 Delraybeach 1:28:56 01:27:47 12:55
106 489 1339 Meredith Egan 34 Vero Beach 1:28:20 01:27:56 12:56
107 1256 1349 Lizaida Ramos 31 Big Pine Key 1:28:35 01:28:32 13:02
108 339 1357 Jeanine Christiansen 33 Marathon 1:29:06 01:29:00 13:06
MALE AGE GROUP: 35 - 39
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 813 16 Hamed Kian 36 Jupiter 45:31 00:45:29 6:42
2 224 23 Adam Bloom 36 Palm Beach Gardens 47:01 00:47:00 6:55
3 1351 37 Thomas Ruddy Ii 35 Marathon 50:28 00:50:25 7:25
4 579 44 Oscar Garcia 39 Palm Beach Gardens 51:11 00:51:09 7:32
5 978 104 Edgard Martinez 38 Weston 56:15 00:55:50 8:13
6 1722 122 Kevin Winter 35 Key West 57:15 00:56:26 8:18
7 1352 125 Chris Rudl 39 Apopka 57:04 00:56:35 8:20
8 379 150 Matt Cordani 36 Warner Robins 57:57 00:57:31 8:28
9 479 152 James Dunn 35 Fort Lauderdale 58:54 00:57:36 8:29
10 1704 158 Daniel Wiggins 35 Key West 59:15 00:58:02 8:33
11 1108 159 Zachary Murray 39 Big Pine Key 59:26 00:58:05 8:33
12 1152 165 Matt Olenchak 37 Hollywood 59:50 00:58:20 8:35
13 1389 179 Anthony Savino 38 Capron 59:13 00:58:54 8:40
14 1712 211 Sam Williams 36 Marathon 1:00:20 00:59:47 8:48
15 1441 274 Jeremy Shock 37 Fort Lauderdale 1:03:11 01:01:55 9:07
16 659 283 Nicholas Guy 37 Sarasota 1:03:08 01:02:17 9:10
17 1519 293 Justin Stine 39 Key West 1:03:26 01:02:27 9:11
18 1489 324 Oliver Solorzano 39 Miami 1:03:29 01:03:23 9:20
19 1727 332 John Wittine 36 Brooklyn 1:04:52 01:03:47 9:23
20 1210 366 Damali Phipps 36 Key West 1:06:18 01:04:43 9:31
21 1159 388 Tim Ooms 36 Key West 1:05:30 01:05:02 9:34
22 710 391 Jordan Hess 36 Boynton Beach 1:05:42 01:05:04 9:35
23 252 394 Gregory Braun 39 Bradenton 1:06:37 01:05:06 9:35
24 690 396 John Hatton 38 Tampa 1:05:07 01:05:06 9:35
25 1753 404 Scott Youschak 35 Key West 1:05:41 01:05:13 9:36
26 1617 424 Maynor Vasquez Lopez 37 Keywest 1:06:04 01:05:43 9:40
27 1415 453 Marlon Sebelen 38 Davie 1:07:52 01:06:38 9:48
28 1187 475 Tim Paul 39 Pembroke Pines 1:07:33 01:07:18 9:54
29 669 494 Raymond Halpin 39 Enfield 1:08:36 01:07:34 9:57
30 1761 503 Anthony Zeferes 37 Philadelphia 1:08:09 01:07:50 9:59
31 1371 507 Leonard Salazar 36 Miami 1:08:42 01:07:59 10:00
32 1062 508 Eddie Mills 39 Lake Worth 1:08:11 01:07:59 10:00
33 1174 522 Alex Palma 39 Marathon 1:09:50 01:08:13 10:02
34 1067 537 Ian Miranda 38 Miami 1:09:53 01:08:36 10:06
35 1744 551 Andy Yeager 39 Key West 1:10:11 01:08:49 10:08
36 1450 565 Tim Simmons 36 St Petersburg 1:09:29 01:09:10 10:11
37 341 566 Kevin Cigler 39 Centreville 1:10:30 01:09:10 10:11
38 1426 587 Matthew Semcheski 36 Key West 1:10:36 01:09:38 10:15
39 1300 629 Julian Robertson 39 Islamorada 1:11:26 01:10:40 10:24
40 1071 706 Grant Mollett 37 Groveland 1:13:48 01:12:22 10:39
41 163 769 Christopher Bailey 39 Deland 1:15:00 01:13:49 10:52
42 969 805 Sean Marshall 36 Davenport 1:15:07 01:14:36 10:59
43 1334 812 Scott Rosenblum 35 Naples 1:16:01 01:14:41 10:59
44 1030 819 Bryan Meinken 37 Casselberry 1:15:55 01:14:49 11:01
45 1434 850 Kyle Sheer 37 Sugarloaf Key 1:16:15 01:15:23 11:06
46 1015 853 Kelly McKinnon 36 Marathon 1:15:33 01:15:28 11:06
47 1500 860 Jeffrey Stanley 35 Tampa 1:16:39 01:15:36 11:08
48 609 876 David Goldstein 35 Orlando 1:16:54 01:15:57 11:11
49 1416 897 Oscar Sebelen 36 Cooper City 1:17:36 01:16:23 11:14
50 445 930 Tom Difrandico 36 South Euclid 1:17:23 01:17:18 11:22
51 278 936 Brad Buckholts 38 Key West 1:18:04 01:17:28 11:24
52 1270 953 James Reisigl 35 Jupiter 1:18:39 01:17:48 11:27
53 1749 982 Josh Young 35 1:19:36 01:18:24 11:32
54 1189 1010 William Paull 35 Pittsburgh 1:19:59 01:18:49 11:36
55 1183 1023 Ryan Paton 37 Ft Lauderdale 1:20:40 01:19:09 11:39
56 522 1042 Stephen Ferguson 35 Key West 1:19:50 01:19:47 11:44
57 426 1139 Patrick Dekeyrel 35 Key West 1:23:34 01:22:11 12:06
58 887 1173 Shreenath Laxman 38 Pinecrest 1:23:14 01:23:03 12:13
59 154 1189 Crafton Axtell 36 N Palm Beach 1:24:40 01:23:37 12:18
60 1024 1203 Joshua McNew 37 Tavernier 1:24:46 01:24:00 12:22
61 981 1337 Andrew Maslin 37 Pompano Beach 1:28:42 01:27:55 12:56
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 35 - 39
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 323 78 Cary Caviness 36 Key West 54:32 00:54:29 8:01
2 1488 89 Lili Solorzano 37 Miami 55:10 00:55:05 8:06
3 449 117 Islande Dillon 36 Key Largo 57:08 00:56:17 8:17
4 1435 121 Rachel Shelar 36 Marathon 56:36 00:56:26 8:18
5 342 131 Panee Cili 35 Homestead 56:51 00:56:45 8:21
6 926 132 Jenny Lorenz 36 Key West 57:24 00:56:46 8:21
7 471 141 Jaime Douglass 36 Jupiter 58:21 00:57:09 8:25
8 211 155 Jennifer Berry 39 West Palm Beach 57:56 00:57:47 8:30
9 120 169 Jen Allen (eisenman) 37 Tequesta 59:29 00:58:30 8:37
10 162 184 Beata Bahri 38 Key West 59:33 00:59:01 8:41
11 585 185 Jenna Gaskell 36 Rockville Centre 59:50 00:59:01 8:41
12 842 195 Samantha Kornely 38 Little Torch Key 1:00:15 00:59:15 8:43
13 1057 201 Alana Miller 39 Coral Springs 59:26 00:59:24 8:45
14 1051 206 Santina Michel 36 Boca Raton 59:59 00:59:39 8:47
15 862 263 Olga Krizkova 38 Key West 1:02:51 01:01:35 9:04
16 985 270 Kelly Matczak 39 West Palm Beach 1:02:13 01:01:45 9:05
17 620 279 Shawna Gossman 37 Hollywood 1:02:45 01:02:07 9:08
18 259 285 Brook Brockner 37 Key West 1:02:34 01:02:18 9:10
19 966 287 Jacklyn Marks 36 Cape Coral 1:03:03 01:02:19 9:10
20 392 300 Heather Cruz 37 Jupiter 1:03:49 01:02:38 9:13
21 105 304 Julia Accardo 38 N Palm Beach 1:03:15 01:02:45 9:14
22 1167 310 Kelly Ottaviank 35 Chelsea 1:03:34 01:02:54 9:15
23 665 328 Melissa Haley 38 Deerfield Beach 1:04:01 01:03:39 9:22
24 536 329 Jamie Finnegan 37 Key West 1:04:48 01:03:43 9:23
25 1482 337 Shawna Snow Spaziani 35 Wellington 1:05:20 01:03:55 9:24
26 824 395 Rachael Kinsler 39 Delray Beach 1:05:42 01:05:06 9:35
27 382 406 Patricia Cox 36 Marathon 1:05:18 01:05:14 9:36
28 1135 409 Sarah Nouis 37 Hobe Sound 1:06:26 01:05:16 9:36
29 1338 426 Amanda Rossi 35 Marathon 1:06:45 01:05:45 9:41
30 422 431 Neisa Debarros-Hand 39 Boca Raton 1:06:55 01:05:53 9:42
31 1194 432 Alison Percy 36 Jupiter 1:07:08 01:05:55 9:42
32 944 437 Megan Lyons 36 Homestead 1:06:15 01:06:03 9:43
33 1119 462 Marianne Nelson 38 Key West 1:08:13 01:06:50 9:50
34 216 466 Sara Bilak 38 Indian Harbour Beach 1:07:58 01:06:54 9:51
35 347 492 Diana Clark 37 Falmouth 1:08:57 01:07:33 9:56
36 1614 495 Katrina Vanek 39 Little Torch Key 1:07:53 01:07:35 9:57
37 868 496 Bridget Ladabouche Halpin 38 Enfield 1:08:36 01:07:35 9:57
38 1526 510 Allyson Sullivan 39 Boynton Beach 1:09:24 01:08:00 10:00
39 267 514 Jillian Brown 36 Palm Beach Gardens 1:08:35 01:08:05 10:01
40 1185 540 Brittany Patterson-Weber 36 Bonita Springs 1:08:51 01:08:39 10:06
41 394 549 Kaitlin Cullen 36 Riverside 1:09:51 01:08:48 10:08
42 568 553 Kristy Fritts 39 Big Pine Key 1:09:17 01:08:52 10:08
43 475 572 Kelly Dufford 37 Key West 1:09:22 01:09:15 10:11
44 207 583 Pam Bergstrom 36 Jacksonville Beach 1:10:07 01:09:32 10:14
45 1277 585 Lucja Rice 38 Key West 1:09:48 01:09:38 10:15
46 1610 590 Tara Van Hoesen 36 Marathon 1:10:24 01:09:43 10:16
47 1461 598 Keri Smith 38 Jupiter 1:10:25 01:09:55 10:17
48 363 603 Courtney Collins 37 Key West 1:10:49 01:09:59 10:18
49 689 607 Deanna Hattaway Heim 35 Parrish 1:10:50 01:10:05 10:19
50 1245 623 Kimber Purvis 37 Jupiter 1:10:34 01:10:32 10:23
51 1031 639 Carrie Melachrino 37 Ft Lauderdale 1:11:56 01:10:47 10:25
52 1606 661 Kim Van Der Riet 37 St Pete Beach 1:11:20 01:11:12 10:29
53 1072 662 Shelby Moneysmith 37 Homestead 1:11:49 01:11:12 10:29
54 1413 670 Jennifer Searcy 37 Key West 1:11:51 01:11:23 10:30
55 1464 673 Rachel Smith 36 Oviedo 1:12:23 01:11:28 10:31
56 381 694 Jen Cousino 35 Coconut Creek 1:13:19 01:12:07 10:37
57 942 697 Shannon Lyon 39 Sanibel 1:13:37 01:12:11 10:37
58 109 702 Christie Adkins 37 Orlando 1:13:56 01:12:18 10:38
59 1590 704 Cynthia Twibell 37 Key West 1:12:54 01:12:21 10:39
60 1714 711 Judy Williamson 37 Lake Helen 1:12:47 01:12:25 10:39
61 1044 718 Kate Metyk 35 Lyndhurst 1:12:51 01:12:32 10:40
62 243 727 Trudy Bowden 39 Key West 1:13:36 01:12:39 10:41
63 980 753 Sarah Maschal 39 Big Pine Key 1:14:52 01:13:31 10:49
64 147 755 Dayana Argoti 36 Charlestown 1:14:32 01:13:32 10:49
65 864 760 Corrinne Ku 37 Boynton Beach 1:15:03 01:13:35 10:50
66 655 761 Carolyn Guarini 38 Cudjoe Key 1:15:19 01:13:39 10:50
67 370 763 Kristen Condella 35 Key West 1:14:59 01:13:41 10:51
68 697 776 Melissa Henderson 39 Coral Springs 1:15:12 01:13:53 10:52
69 1307 783 Crystal Robson 38 Key Largo 1:15:08 01:14:01 10:54
70 1598 796 Leslie Valant 36 Summerland Key 1:14:41 01:14:23 10:57
71 1438 797 Amy Shinn 36 Gainesville 1:14:56 01:14:25 10:57
72 142 800 Nereyda Aquino 35 Lake Clarke Shores 1:14:39 01:14:30 10:58
73 1366 849 Jennifer Rzechula 39 Boynton Beach 1:16:47 01:15:22 11:05
74 1061 857 Callee Mills 38 Lake Worth 1:15:47 01:15:32 11:07
75 309 863 Vivienne Carrasco 37 Miami 1:15:44 01:15:41 11:08
76 1361 879 Amber Rust 39 Archer 1:16:30 01:16:00 11:11
77 1681 880 Julie Wenzel 36 North Port 1:16:30 01:16:00 11:11
78 982 884 Linda Maslin 37 Sarasota 1:16:49 01:16:02 11:11
79 95 887 Smadar Tzadok 39 Key West 1:16:53 01:16:06 11:12
80 933 892 Jennifer Lowther 36 Sorrento 1:16:56 01:16:15 11:13
81 1369 901 Susanna Saidi 37 Asheville 1:16:58 01:16:27 11:15
82 871 908 Simone Lamb 36 Homestead 1:17:48 01:16:40 11:17
83 1688 909 Kathryn Westphal 37 Key West 1:18:08 01:16:40 11:17
84 1419 910 Jamie Seeley Hernandez 35 Coconut Creek 1:17:52 01:16:42 11:17
85 319 928 Carmen Castaneda 36 Miami 1:18:18 01:17:14 11:22
86 1153 935 Courtney Oliver 36 Summerland Key 1:18:49 01:17:28 11:24
87 1166 941 Sarah Ostroski 37 Naples 1:18:03 01:17:39 11:26
88 1364 957 Lara Rutskin Martin 39 Marathon 1:18:37 01:17:54 11:28
89 1080 959 Nandi Moore 38 Summerland Key 1:18:14 01:17:57 11:28
90 1318 961 Jennifer Rodzirka 36 Key Colony Beach 1:18:59 01:17:59 11:28
91 1759 964 Michelle Zappia 36 Cooper City 1:18:10 01:18:00 11:29
92 1417 974 Lisa Sebelen 36 Cooper City 1:19:24 01:18:11 11:30
93 687 995 Dana Hartley 36 Marathon 1:18:44 01:18:37 11:34
94 903 1013 Nicolle Lewis 37 Denver 1:19:38 01:18:50 11:36
95 183 1019 Yamila Bas 39 Miami 1:19:39 01:18:57 11:37
96 804 1025 Britta Kelley 38 Coral Springs 1:19:17 01:19:16 11:40
97 1689 1027 Mimi Wetmore 39 Boca Raton 1:20:16 01:19:19 11:40
98 1109 1036 Vanessa Murrieta 39 Miami 1:20:47 01:19:34 11:42
99 1546 1045 Andrea Thompson 37 Marathon 1:21:08 01:19:50 11:45
100 486 1053 Monica Edelman 37 Coconut Creek 1:20:11 01:20:02 11:47
101 1184 1079 Elizabeth Patrick 35 Key West 1:21:42 01:20:40 11:52
102 435 1102 Gayle Devonport 36 Scottsdale 1:21:56 01:21:28 11:59
103 534 1105 Robin Finigan 39 Big Pine 1:22:30 01:21:33 12:00
104 474 1110 Tracy Duarte 35 East Freetown 1:22:46 01:21:41 12:01
105 1474 1115 Stacie Smith 35 Key West 1:22:15 01:21:47 12:02
106 1142 1122 Danielle Occhiuto 38 Key West 1:22:24 01:21:54 12:03
107 1560 1136 Michelle Tongue 39 Homestead 1:22:46 01:22:09 12:05
108 680 1150 Andrea Hansen 35 Durham 1:23:02 01:22:27 12:08
109 608 1156 Ashley Goldstein 37 Coral Springs 1:23:59 01:22:33 12:09
110 193 1177 Cynthia Beaumont 36 Key West 1:23:33 01:23:07 12:14
111 917 1180 Kristen Logan 37 Key West 1:23:19 01:23:14 12:15
112 1229 1186 Traci Porter 38 Coconut Creek 1:24:54 01:23:29 12:17
113 1549 1190 Ronda Threlkeld 37 Big Pine Key 1:24:05 01:23:46 12:19
114 1682 1204 Natalie Werst 37 Monkey Island 1:24:05 01:24:03 12:22
115 681 1205 Carrie Harders 38 Fayetteville 1:24:05 01:24:03 12:22
116 188 1210 Kaitlyn Bauer-Jones 35 Ramrod Key 1:25:24 01:24:08 12:23
117 1479 1226 Sandra Snow 36 Colorado Springs 1:25:54 01:24:29 12:26
118 1395 1227 Emily Schemper 37 Key Largo 1:24:37 01:24:29 12:26
119 1286 1233 Jessica Riedel 38 Philadelphia 1:25:16 01:24:36 12:27
120 1476 1240 Davina Smith-Melgarejo 37 Miami 1:25:00 01:24:46 12:28
121 1265 1259 Jodie Reilly 39 Marathon 1:26:19 01:25:04 12:31
122 386 1267 Michelle Craven 36 Cutler Bay 1:25:51 01:25:22 12:34
123 280 1269 Rachael Bugniazet 39 Atlantis 1:26:48 01:25:23 12:34
124 615 1273 Christina Gonzalez 36 Marathon 1:25:40 01:25:29 12:35
125 1633 1307 Melissa Visco 36 Vienna 1:28:07 01:26:55 12:47
126 1084 1323 Beryl Morgan 38 Summerland Key 1:27:33 01:27:28 12:52
127 212 1327 Christina Bervaldi 39 Key West 1:29:05 01:27:36 12:53
128 1264 1332 Michelle Reiff 37 North Palm Beach 1:28:09 01:27:45 12:55
129 645 1346 Dorothy Griswold 39 Portage 1:28:38 01:28:14 12:59
130 500 1359 Amber Ely 35 Marathon 1:29:55 01:29:10 13:07
MALE AGE GROUP: 40 - 44
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1679 19 Don Wennerstrom 44 Ft. Lauderdale 45:53 00:45:53 6:45
2 1211 29 Jaimy Piccirilli 44 Jacksonville 49:19 00:48:37 7:09
3 814 35 Jim Kidney 42 St Petersburg 49:30 00:49:26 7:17
4 884 40 John Lauer 44 Wausau 51:14 00:50:55 7:30
5 611 60 Rafael Gomez 44 Summerland Key 52:44 00:52:40 7:45
6 322 63 Brian Cates 40 Melbourne Beach 52:58 00:52:54 7:47
7 413 69 Daniel Davidowitz 43 Boynton Beach 54:11 00:53:47 7:55
8 1266 70 Nick Reinardy 43 Deerfield Beach 54:14 00:53:48 7:55
9 1512 91 Eric Stern 42 Fort Lauderdale 55:37 00:55:15 8:08
10 1320 99 Len Rogers 41 West Palm Beach 55:48 00:55:37 8:11
11 110 102 Jeremy Adkins 42 Orlando 57:21 00:55:44 8:12
12 563 120 Mark Frances 42 Maple Grove 56:40 00:56:22 8:18
13 1291 157 Eli Rivera 40 Plantation 58:56 00:57:58 8:32
14 1082 174 Matthew Moreland 42 Key West 1:00:03 00:58:40 8:38
15 1223 176 Oren Polak 41 Frederick 59:16 00:58:46 8:39
16 589 194 Gabriel Gavrilescu 43 Weston 59:30 00:59:11 8:43
17 719 196 Lars Hill 42 Saint Paul 59:23 00:59:16 8:43
18 1360 198 James Rust 44 Archer 59:28 00:59:20 8:44
19 916 229 Tony Loeffler 42 Royal Palm Beach 1:00:28 01:00:28 8:54
20 564 243 Doug Franks 40 Stone Mountain 1:01:56 01:00:55 8:58
21 838 244 Cleveland Knowles 44 Key West 1:02:17 01:00:56 8:58
22 328 246 Chris Chandler 40 Key West 1:01:10 01:00:59 8:58
23 1070 256 Jamie Moger 43 Key West 1:01:42 01:01:22 9:02
24 1563 265 Jaime Toro 42 Tampa 1:02:37 01:01:38 9:04
25 374 278 Mike Conrad 42 Pembroke Pines 1:02:34 01:02:01 9:08
26 1562 290 Michael Torlone 43 Cape Coral 1:02:34 01:02:22 9:11
27 1486 297 Eric Solomon 41 Weston 1:03:51 01:02:33 9:12
28 1343 309 Lincoln Royse 43 Athens 1:03:13 01:02:54 9:15
29 407 326 John Dardio 41 Key Largo 1:04:07 01:03:35 9:21
30 1412 334 Jeff Searcy 43 Key West 1:04:16 01:03:49 9:23
31 1547 338 Mark Thompson 41 Marathon 1:05:14 01:03:57 9:25
32 391 347 Sean Cronin 42 Miami 1:04:33 01:04:17 9:28
33 1203 422 David Peters 44 Port St Lucie 1:05:58 01:05:41 9:40
34 1306 442 Manuel Robles 43 Palm Beach Gardens 1:07:36 01:06:24 9:46
35 434 477 James Desmet 44 Boynton Beach 1:08:25 01:07:20 9:54
36 1029 478 Bradford Meinken 40 Casselberry 1:08:27 01:07:22 9:55
37 1736 480 Rob Woodrow 40 Houston 1:08:33 01:07:23 9:55
38 880 489 Bradley Lariz 41 Key West 1:07:47 01:07:31 9:56
39 346 491 Michael Clark 40 Falmouth 1:08:57 01:07:32 9:56
40 1664 499 Glen Way 43 Rockland Key 1:08:43 01:07:38 9:57
41 1501 517 Gary Stanyer 44 Key West 1:08:12 01:08:08 10:02
42 1443 519 Neel Shukla 42 Tequesta 1:08:30 01:08:09 10:02
43 373 527 Paul Connolly 44 Boynton Beach 1:09:28 01:08:22 10:04
44 1729 535 Rob Wojcik 42 Orlando 1:09:48 01:08:31 10:05
45 298 561 Jonathan Cameron 43 Weston 1:10:28 01:09:04 10:10
46 1378 589 Nelson Sanchez 41 Key Largo 1:09:58 01:09:43 10:15
47 1405 619 William Schultz 43 Ocean Ridge 1:10:57 01:10:25 10:22
48 1641 637 Allan Vrable 42 Ft Lauderdale 1:11:57 01:10:47 10:25
49 823 644 Todd Kinsler 40 Delray Beach 1:11:22 01:10:51 10:26
50 1200 655 Mason Pertnoy 41 Davie 1:11:58 01:11:07 10:28
51 1550 672 Phillip Thron 43 West Palm Beach 1:12:17 01:11:25 10:31
52 854 674 David Krawczyk 40 Winter Springs 1:12:23 01:11:28 10:31
53 1192 681 Steven Pavlish 41 Parkland 1:12:48 01:11:42 10:33
54 751 682 Emmit Hunt 40 West Palm Beach 1:11:53 01:11:43 10:33
55 1724 689 Todd Wish 42 Key West 1:13:28 01:12:00 10:36
56 343 715 Eric Cili 43 Homestead 1:12:58 01:12:30 10:40
57 779 720 Esteban Jimenez 43 Miami 1:13:00 01:12:33 10:41
58 1584 771 Bryan Tufts 44 Saint John, 1:13:55 01:13:51 10:52
59 1117 787 Chris Nelder 43 North Palm Beach 1:14:44 01:14:07 10:54
60 429 798 Rafael Del Valle 41 Coral Springs 1:15:36 01:14:25 10:57
61 1456 804 Joel Slough 41 Key Colony Beach 1:15:10 01:14:35 10:59
62 404 843 Christopher Daniell 44 Baltimore 1:16:18 01:15:21 11:05
63 1362 867 Jacob Rutledge 43 Savannah 1:16:27 01:15:43 11:08
64 883 871 Mike Latino 43 Davie 1:16:43 01:15:45 11:09
65 1377 874 Jose Sanchez 44 Lake Worth 1:16:21 01:15:52 11:10
66 1520 886 Justin Stone 42 Weston 1:17:07 01:16:04 11:12
67 130 898 Jason Altonen 43 Williamsburg 1:16:44 01:16:24 11:15
68 1374 903 James Sample 43 Key Largo 1:17:22 01:16:30 11:15
69 498 960 Ryan Elwell 40 Marathon 1:18:36 01:17:57 11:28
70 1440 966 Jason Shinn 42 Gainesville 1:18:34 01:18:03 11:29
71 458 973 Robert Dolson 41 Big Pine Key 1:19:35 01:18:11 11:30
72 1076 978 Oscar Montoya 40 Sunrise 1:19:32 01:18:21 11:32
73 588 1029 Rene Gaviola 44 Lake Worth 1:20:23 01:19:23 11:41
74 1578 1071 Ken Troisi 42 Marathon 1:21:07 01:20:34 11:51
75 1148 1075 Brian Ogrady 41 Wilmington 1:22:03 01:20:37 11:52
76 633 1082 Otis Greene 42 Weston 1:21:29 01:20:42 11:53
77 644 1095 Eric Griswold 41 Portage 1:21:39 01:21:14 11:57
78 1039 1098 Jamie Merkel 44 Sugarloaf Key 1:22:38 01:21:19 11:58
79 1004 1104 Tracy McDaniel 40 Big Pine Key 1:21:37 01:21:32 12:00
80 152 1129 William Avery 42 Manhattan 1:22:44 01:22:01 12:04
81 955 1133 Jason Maki 41 Lake Worth 1:22:21 01:22:03 12:04
82 1222 1134 Douglas Plunkett 44 Juno Beach 1:23:06 01:22:03 12:04
83 1747 1163 Cory Young 40 Marathon 1:24:01 01:22:42 12:10
84 863 1214 Martin Krost 42 Coral Springs 1:24:39 01:24:17 12:24
85 1141 1215 Jason O'Brien 44 Ramrod Key 1:25:14 01:24:17 12:24
86 439 1235 Kris Di Giovanni 42 Key Colony Beach 1:25:25 01:24:38 12:27
87 629 1294 Gina Grant 41 St. Cloud 1:26:55 01:26:28 12:43
88 819 1326 Steven King 43 Clearwater 1:28:34 01:27:36 12:53
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 40 - 44
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1552 42 Bethany Tietz 40 Key West 51:10 00:51:00 7:30
2 885 66 Meaghan Lauer 44 Wausau 53:33 00:53:14 7:50
3 1720 77 Jaime Windrow 40 Deerfield Beach 54:53 00:54:27 8:01
4 983 93 Michele Mason 44 Miramar 55:34 00:55:20 8:09
5 1528 124 Sandy Sun 40 Key West 56:36 00:56:31 8:19
6 158 133 Rosa Bacari 43 Boca Raton 57:11 00:56:49 8:22
7 255 147 Veronica Bressem 42 Southwick 58:51 00:57:26 8:27
8 148 171 Karola Arizmendi 41 Boca Raton 58:54 00:58:32 8:37
9 1685 172 Deena West 42 Jupiter 58:57 00:58:36 8:37
10 1533 192 Kashka Tarka 43 Stuart 59:18 00:59:09 8:42
11 1262 203 Jenny Reeves 42 Cudjoe Key 59:35 00:59:31 8:46
12 1006 204 Tracy McDonald 41 Marathon 1:01:00 00:59:33 8:46
13 860 208 Jill Krings 40 Plantation 59:45 00:59:44 8:47
14 1234 227 Brenda Price 42 Coral Springs 1:01:30 01:00:24 8:53
15 875 232 Betsy Langan 44 Key West 1:00:39 01:00:31 8:54
16 594 241 Audrey Georgules 41 West Palm Beach 1:01:00 01:00:52 8:57
17 187 276 Stacy Bauer 42 Jupiter 1:03:07 01:01:57 9:07
18 569 282 Esther Frometa-Spring 42 Miami 1:02:45 01:02:17 9:10
19 1674 292 Giuliana Wells 42 Miami 1:02:53 01:02:26 9:11
20 528 298 Tracy Ferriter 41 Jupiter 1:03:18 01:02:36 9:13
21 1492 311 Meg Spanks 41 Palm Beach Gardens 1:04:09 01:02:54 9:15
22 359 344 Jessica Cole 40 Orlando 1:05:13 01:04:06 9:26
23 310 351 Jill Carroll 40 Carrollton 1:05:12 01:04:22 9:28
24 1363 357 Holly Rutledge 44 Savannah 1:05:11 01:04:28 9:29
25 1060 358 Elizabet Miller 40 Key West 1:04:36 01:04:29 9:29
26 1673 364 Jennifer Wellington 41 Jacksonville 1:05:23 01:04:40 9:31
27 724 367 Marissa Hoffman 43 Jupiter 1:05:46 01:04:43 9:31
28 124 376 Sharon Allum 44 Plantation 1:05:01 01:04:52 9:33
29 1497 385 Rhonda Squizzero 41 Key West 1:05:49 01:05:00 9:34
30 1345 413 Ilinke Royse 40 Key West 1:05:52 01:05:26 9:38
31 1541 414 Rachel Thieman 43 Ramrod Key 1:06:31 01:05:31 9:38
32 1731 416 Jennifer Wolfe 40 Statesboro 1:06:42 01:05:34 9:39
33 1414 418 Crystal Sebben 44 Key Largo 1:05:47 01:05:36 9:39
34 1314 429 Amanda Rodriguez 42 Key West 1:05:51 01:05:48 9:41
35 810 435 Ely Kennedy 44 Key West 1:06:12 01:06:00 9:43
36 1522 443 Marisa Suarez 42 Palm Beach Gardens 1:07:34 01:06:25 9:46
37 1513 450 Wendy Sternberg 43 Lake Worth 1:07:19 01:06:33 9:48
38 1663 497 Julie Way 44 Key West 1:08:41 01:07:36 9:57
39 1595 498 Yorleny Umana 40 Royal Palm Beach 1:07:38 01:07:38 9:57
40 825 502 Tracy Kirkpatrick 40 Palm Beach Gardens 1:08:13 01:07:49 9:59
41 504 516 Donna Ervin 44 Onekama 1:09:30 01:08:07 10:01
42 1475 520 Erin Smithley 41 Pittsburgh 1:09:25 01:08:10 10:02
43 365 528 Stacy Collins 41 Ft Lauderdale 1:09:28 01:08:23 10:04
44 433 538 Kristen Desimone 40 Palm Beach Gardens 1:09:15 01:08:36 10:06
45 292 542 Nicolette Burton 43 Stuart 1:08:48 01:08:41 10:06
46 1516 563 Kristin Stewart 40 Hollywood 1:09:17 01:09:07 10:10
47 1105 579 Nanette Murray 41 Big Pine Key 1:10:44 01:09:24 10:13
48 1149 586 Trudy O'Grady 41 Wilmington 1:11:05 01:09:38 10:15
49 1670 592 Samantha Welch 42 Boynton Beach 1:10:33 01:09:48 10:16
50 1336 599 Kristen Ross 42 Tavernier 1:10:31 01:09:57 10:18
51 506 608 Ydette Estrada 43 Miami Beach 1:10:49 01:10:07 10:19
52 1304 616 Sandra Robinson 42 Marathon 1:10:45 01:10:20 10:21
53 927 617 Marisela Lorenzo 43 Miramar 1:11:27 01:10:21 10:21
54 1077 650 Jennifer Mooney-Thompson 43 Boynton Beach 1:12:33 01:11:01 10:27
55 399 665 Katie Czarnec 40 Key West 1:12:40 01:11:17 10:29
56 1301 667 Mayed Robertson 41 Sugarloaf Key 1:11:45 01:11:19 10:30
57 127 668 Jennifer Alsokary 44 Lake Worth 1:12:08 01:11:20 10:30
58 1238 669 Jessica Pritchard 41 Key West 1:11:38 01:11:21 10:30
59 103 700 Michelle Abramoff 44 Tavernier 1:12:41 01:12:17 10:38
60 907 701 Lisa Lindenmuth 40 Key West 1:13:23 01:12:18 10:38
61 423 708 Darlene Defusco 44 Jupiter 1:13:42 01:12:23 10:39
62 1023 737 Cori McNamee 41 Hollywood 1:14:19 01:12:59 10:44
63 1190 747 Melissa Paul-Leto 44 Key West 1:13:37 01:13:22 10:48
64 882 749 Lindsay Latino 40 Davie 1:14:21 01:13:23 10:48
65 1124 754 Charlene Nguyen 43 Key West 1:13:52 01:13:31 10:49
66 1186 757 Christin Paul 41 Marathon 1:14:34 01:13:34 10:50
67 1532 759 Jennifer Tanner 40 Jacksonville 1:14:14 01:13:35 10:50
68 297 764 Susan Camacho 42 Davie 1:14:45 01:13:42 10:51
69 1651 770 Jennifer Walker 43 Key West 1:14:31 01:13:51 10:52
70 1593 773 Amy Ulmer 40 Jupiter 1:14:23 01:13:52 10:52
71 994 780 Sloan McAfee 41 Lake Worth 1:15:24 01:13:57 10:53
72 1471 788 Nicole Smith 40 Key West 1:15:19 01:14:09 10:55
73 770 794 April Jamason 42 Palm Beach Gardens 1:14:54 01:14:21 10:56
74 996 814 Melanie McCain 42 Omaha 1:15:55 01:14:43 11:00
75 721 844 Karen Hobbs 41 Coral Springs 1:16:17 01:15:21 11:05
76 1511 845 Kate Stemle 44 Palm City 1:16:38 01:15:21 11:05
77 1737 848 Michelle Woodrow Rosenberg 43 Orlando 1:16:31 01:15:22 11:05
78 1439 856 Allison Shinn 42 Gainesville 1:15:59 01:15:29 11:06
79 331 858 Jennifer Charity 43 Key West 1:16:55 01:15:33 11:07
80 279 862 Kathleen Bufalari 44 Fredericksburg 1:16:08 01:15:38 11:08
81 1467 877 Tracy Smith 43 Key West 1:16:13 01:15:58 11:11
82 778 878 Virginia Jimenez 43 Miami 1:16:28 01:15:59 11:11
83 1506 882 Roxanna Stein 43 Miami 1:16:04 01:16:01 11:11
84 961 891 Nancy Marchitello 43 Lighthouse Point 1:16:36 01:16:15 11:13
85 387 905 Nicole Cremata 42 Marathon 1:17:17 01:16:38 11:17
86 118 912 Jenny Allen 43 Key Largo 1:17:37 01:16:45 11:18
87 1553 921 Jennifer Tiong 40 Coconut Creek 1:16:59 01:16:59 11:20
88 777 924 Christine Jiggins 41 Delray Beach 1:17:05 01:17:02 11:20
89 1293 943 Kimberly Rivieccio 41 Jupiter 1:18:13 01:17:43 11:26
90 143 946 Jennifer Arbelo 42 Fort Lauderdale 1:19:13 01:17:46 11:27
91 852 972 Nicole Kraus 44 Tavernier 1:18:52 01:18:11 11:30
92 202 989 Carolina Bengolea 41 Plantation 1:19:44 01:18:29 11:33
93 1171 1007 Nicole Padron 43 Key West 1:19:56 01:18:47 11:36
94 247 1035 Patricia Shann Brainard 41 N Miami 1:19:46 01:19:29 11:42
95 540 1046 Trishia Firth 44 Ft Lauderdale 1:20:14 01:19:50 11:45
96 1331 1047 Mary Rosasco 44 Marathon 1:19:59 01:19:50 11:45
97 670 1052 Rosa Hamblin 44 Conroe 1:20:27 01:20:01 11:46
98 1014 1062 Georgeina McKinney 44 Mauldin 1:21:13 01:20:23 11:50
99 744 1076 Maggi Huff 43 Marathon 1:21:04 01:20:37 11:52
100 737 1080 Tiffany Horton 42 Key West 1:20:59 01:20:42 11:52
101 1455 1083 Tara Sloane 40 Winter Springs 1:21:30 01:20:44 11:53
102 371 1101 Denise Cone 43 Tavernier 1:22:50 01:21:27 11:59
103 606 1106 Krista Goede 43 Naples 1:21:55 01:21:33 12:00
104 1095 1124 Stephanie Mosquera-Difolco 42 Summerland Key 1:22:27 01:21:57 12:03
105 502 1132 Jennifer England 41 White Cloud 1:22:36 01:22:02 12:04
106 1027 1145 Jaime Meholic 40 Jupiter 1:23:35 01:22:21 12:07
107 901 1152 Yeni Lera 40 Marathon 1:22:42 01:22:29 12:08
108 1133 1159 Christina Norris 40 Key West 1:23:51 01:22:40 12:10
109 185 1160 Jessica Bastien 41 Key West 1:23:51 01:22:41 12:10
110 333 1161 Laura Cherney 40 Miami 1:24:01 01:22:41 12:10
111 1147 1179 Abby Oglesbee 43 Summerland Key 1:23:18 01:23:14 12:15
112 904 1201 Heather Lewis 42 Columbia 1:24:34 01:23:57 12:21
113 189 1212 Elizabeth Bauer-Jones 41 Ramrod Key 1:25:23 01:24:08 12:23
114 262 1213 Amy Brook 44 Bangor 1:24:53 01:24:14 12:24
115 1743 1217 Laurie Yannaccone 44 Coral Gables 1:25:41 01:24:22 12:25
116 1309 1238 Kacey Roder 43 Ft Lauderdale 1:25:03 01:24:45 12:28
117 1344 1242 Rebecca Royse 40 Athens 1:25:10 01:24:51 12:29
118 1569 1243 Beth Trawick 43 Atlanta 1:25:05 01:24:52 12:29
119 1028 1246 Melissa Meier 40 Big Pine Key 1:26:14 01:24:54 12:29
120 1544 1256 Donna Thomas 44 Parrish 1:25:46 01:25:02 12:31
121 1469 1257 April Smith 41 Key Largo 1:26:33 01:25:02 12:31
122 1112 1268 Melissa Nangle 43 Atlantis 1:26:48 01:25:22 12:34
123 1253 1272 Jessika Rady 41 Ramrod Key 1:25:33 01:25:28 12:35
124 519 1274 Lauren Fender 40 Plantation 1:26:37 01:25:30 12:35
125 459 1297 Sarah Dolson 40 Big Pine Key 1:26:34 01:26:34 12:44
126 1232 1334 Cheyenne Pratt 41 Key West 1:28:51 01:27:47 12:55
127 276 1353 Dayle Bryant 43 Clermont 1:29:18 01:28:46 13:04
128 1292 1354 Maritza Rivera 44 Key West 1:28:48 01:28:47 13:04
129 462 1356 Carrie Dorcey 42 China Twp 1:29:23 01:28:54 13:05
MALE AGE GROUP: 45 - 49
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1658 11 Richard Wandoff 48 West Palm Beach 44:46 00:44:46 6:35
2 1463 15 Scott V. Smith 49 Fort Lauderdale 45:23 00:45:23 6:41
3 1629 24 David Villanucci 46 Boynton Beach 47:41 00:47:32 7:00
4 393 28 Mark Cudak 47 Jupiter 49:11 00:48:33 7:09
5 1298 38 Bart Robertson 48 Key West 51:05 00:50:28 7:26
6 232 41 Geoff Bonallack 46 Fort Lauderdale 50:58 00:50:57 7:30
7 1538 46 Juan Tejeda 47 West Palm Beach 51:16 00:51:14 7:33
8 497 47 Eric Ellwood 46 Fort Pierce 51:40 00:51:37 7:36
9 1332 49 Brad Rose 45 Marathon 51:47 00:51:43 7:37
10 133 71 Robert Anderson 46 Lake Clarke Shores 54:08 00:54:01 7:57
11 991 74 Robert Mazza 49 Weston 54:25 00:54:07 7:58
12 694 87 Howard Helbein 46 Margate 55:08 00:54:54 8:05
13 963 110 Alex Marin 46 Davie 56:12 00:56:00 8:14
14 1636 113 Thomas Vladimir 49 Boca Raton 56:17 00:56:08 8:16
15 1368 134 Charles Saenz 48 West Palm Beach 57:18 00:56:50 8:22
16 315 146 Daren Cassani 48 South Burlington 58:31 00:57:23 8:27
17 455 197 Mark Dockham 45 Vero Beach 59:21 00:59:16 8:43
18 861 209 Sean Krings 46 Plantation 59:45 00:59:44 8:47
19 775 215 Craig Jenkins 49 Lake Worth 1:00:26 00:59:56 8:49
20 495 219 Heath Elliott 46 Hilliard 1:00:27 00:59:58 8:50
21 317 220 Anthony Castagna 47 Sunrise 1:01:31 01:00:01 8:50
22 516 226 Todd Feit 46 Key West 1:00:55 01:00:23 8:53
23 308 249 Jeff Carr 49 Marathon 1:01:39 01:01:12 9:00
24 1634 267 Morgan Vitoux 46 W. Valparaiso 1:03:13 01:01:42 9:05
25 805 284 Dave Kelley 46 Wellington 1:03:08 01:02:18 9:10
26 220 286 Daniel Blagriff 48 Key West 1:02:24 01:02:19 9:10
27 931 288 William Love 45 Covington 1:02:30 01:02:20 9:10
28 483 315 David Eaken 46 Big Pine Key 1:03:55 01:03:03 9:17
29 1173 317 Orestes Palacio-Martinez 46 Sunrise 1:03:06 01:03:05 9:17
30 249 359 William Bramucci 49 Ramrod Key 1:05:51 01:04:32 9:30
31 906 381 Chris Lillich 47 Boca Raton 1:05:05 01:04:54 9:33
32 828 384 James Klettheimer 49 Ramrod Key 1:05:48 01:04:59 9:34
33 752 399 Randy Hurt 46 Cape Coral 1:05:59 01:05:08 9:35
34 1225 401 Kenny Pope 47 West Palm Beach 1:05:26 01:05:12 9:36
35 987 436 Chris Mattson 45 Marathon 1:06:17 01:06:03 9:43
36 725 452 Dave Hoffmann 47 Big Pine Key 1:07:35 01:06:36 9:48
37 425 493 John Degville 45 Boca Raton 1:07:53 01:07:33 9:57
38 1260 504 Jesus Raymond-Ventura 46 Key West 1:08:59 01:07:52 9:59
39 740 506 Todd Howard 48 Key West 1:09:27 01:07:57 10:00
40 1428 560 Steve Sessoms 45 Port Saint Lucie 1:09:23 01:09:03 10:10
41 146 573 Pedro Arencibia 49 Key West 1:09:19 01:09:16 10:12
42 421 578 Marco De La Rosa 49 Key West 1:09:54 01:09:22 10:13
43 802 580 Christian Kellenberger 45 Marathon 1:09:39 01:09:28 10:13
44 437 582 Mike Dewaard 47 Holland 1:10:57 01:09:30 10:14
45 1330 609 Peter Roque 49 Miami 1:10:49 01:10:07 10:19
46 612 621 Jorge Gonzalez 45 Miami 1:10:53 01:10:27 10:22
47 362 705 Randall Collins 49 Key West 1:12:59 01:12:21 10:39
48 580 728 Will Garcia 47 Miami Springs 1:13:21 01:12:39 10:41
49 729 841 Bradley Holley 46 Oakland Park 1:16:39 01:15:19 11:05
50 1540 868 Brian Tharp 49 Marathon 1:16:39 01:15:43 11:09
51 1400 875 Richard Schmidt 46 Clemmons 1:16:54 01:15:52 11:10
52 1312 979 Ramon Rodriguez 48 Jupiter 1:19:31 01:18:22 11:32
53 773 1008 Robert Janicki 48 Key West 1:19:01 01:18:48 11:36
54 648 1016 Tom Groenhof 47 Zeeland 1:19:08 01:18:50 11:36
55 157 1032 Rey Azan 46 Miami 1:20:45 01:19:27 11:41
56 872 1064 Douglas Landsea 46 Miami 1:21:22 01:20:28 11:50
57 1215 1089 Robert Pieris 48 North Palm Beach 1:21:23 01:21:02 11:55
58 1214 1090 Terri Pieris 48 North Palm Beach 1:21:23 01:21:03 11:56
59 1011 1091 Scott McKenzie 49 Winter Garden 1:22:31 01:21:05 11:56
60 943 1107 Jeffrey Lyon 46 Sanibel 1:23:00 01:21:35 12:00
61 250 1135 Sean Brandenburg 47 Key West 1:22:23 01:22:08 12:05
62 1442 1183 Cody Shoemake 45 Key West 1:24:21 01:23:17 12:15
63 210 1193 Robert Berretta 49 West Palm Beach 1:24:19 01:23:50 12:20
64 835 1230 Malcolm Kneen 49 Tomball 1:25:31 01:24:31 12:26
65 179 1285 Robert Barrios 49 Key West 1:27:45 01:26:17 12:42
66 846 1335 Edward Kosiec 49 Lake Worth 1:28:37 01:27:49 12:55
67 546 1347 Lyle Fitzsimmons 48 Cape Coral 1:28:48 01:28:22 13:00
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 45 - 49
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 905 48 Tammy Lifka 46 Glen Ellyn 51:50 00:51:39 7:36
2 1049 80 Becky Michael 49 Namples 54:35 00:54:33 8:02
3 1449 88 Jamie Simmons 46 South Palm Beach 56:16 00:55:03 8:06
4 156 101 Lyana Azan 45 Miami 57:01 00:55:44 8:12
5 1583 139 Rachel Tufts 46 Saint John 58:01 00:57:04 8:24
6 530 149 Yvonne Figueredo 49 Pinecrest 57:32 00:57:30 8:28
7 763 202 Dawn Israel 49 Hollywood 59:43 00:59:29 8:45
8 1545 207 Kimberly Thomas 49 Naples 1:00:15 00:59:40 8:47
9 1696 255 Sandra Whitmer 46 Delray Beach 1:02:06 01:01:22 9:02
10 799 258 Samantha Kee 48 Fort Myers 1:01:26 01:01:26 9:02
11 1577 259 Angela Tripe 46 Big Pine Key 1:02:54 01:01:27 9:03
12 714 260 Marisol Hidalgo 47 Coral Gables 1:02:47 01:01:29 9:03
13 803 275 Laurie Kelley 45 Wellington 1:02:47 01:01:57 9:07
14 895 294 Katie Leigh 46 Key West 1:02:39 01:02:31 9:12
15 480 296 Jennifer Durham 47 Loxahatchee 1:02:37 01:02:32 9:12
16 108 299 Jennifer Adams 49 North Augusta 1:02:41 01:02:37 9:13
17 444 308 Natalie Difranco 48 Lake Worth 1:03:39 01:02:52 9:15
18 144 318 Patricia Arechabaleta 46 Hollywood 1:03:56 01:03:16 9:19
19 1325 339 Debbi Romanos 45 Jupiter 1:04:10 01:03:58 9:25
20 1376 374 Jennifer Samway 49 Miami Beach 1:05:04 01:04:51 9:33
21 316 378 Tina Cassell 46 Boca Raton 1:05:03 01:04:52 9:33
22 1536 380 Yvette Taylorbenson 49 Naples 1:05:18 01:04:53 9:33
23 951 387 Nicole Maggio 47 Ft Lauderdale 1:05:26 01:05:02 9:34
24 1287 389 Mitzi Rigden 46 Punta Gorda 1:05:26 01:05:02 9:34
25 1279 410 Lori Richards 46 Keywest 1:06:37 01:05:21 9:37
26 1733 417 Bria Wonesh 47 Boca Raton 1:05:50 01:05:34 9:39
27 808 420 Suzette Kelly 46 Key West 1:05:56 01:05:40 9:40
28 473 441 Brandy Drabik 45 Coconut Creek 1:07:03 01:06:21 9:46
29 417 460 Cindy Davis 46 Jupiter 1:06:59 01:06:47 9:50
30 1539 464 Jill Tharp 49 Marathon 1:07:49 01:06:52 9:50
31 957 472 Megan Malanga 47 Pompano Beach 1:07:28 01:07:07 9:53
32 507 482 Sarah Evans 46 Cudjoe Key 1:07:44 01:07:24 9:55
33 1247 483 Diane Quigley 49 Souderton 1:07:26 01:07:25 9:55
34 639 487 Stephanie Griffin 48 Summerland Key 1:08:28 01:07:28 9:56
35 1632 518 Laura Virgil 48 Tavernier 1:08:21 01:08:09 10:02
36 1683 529 Jill West 46 West Palm Beach 1:09:20 01:08:24 10:04
37 408 544 Rhonda Darling 45 Fort Lauderdale 1:09:14 01:08:41 10:07
38 1365 552 Jennifer Ryan 45 Key West 1:09:08 01:08:52 10:08
39 786 564 Elizabeth Jolin 47 Islamorada 1:10:23 01:09:07 10:10
40 1421 574 Heidi Segal 46 Boca Raton 1:10:37 01:09:17 10:12
41 1660 595 Karen Ward 46 Big Pine Key 1:10:12 01:09:50 10:17
42 1043 601 Julie Metevia 46 Tamarac 1:11:10 01:09:58 10:18
43 843 610 Aimee Kornetti 46 Marathon 1:10:51 01:10:09 10:19
44 115 625 Julie Akens 46 Seven Hills 1:11:47 01:10:33 10:23
45 766 645 Wendy Jacobowitz 48 Boca Raton 1:11:12 01:10:53 10:26
46 753 648 Van Huynh-Leap 48 Miami 1:11:40 01:10:58 10:27
47 283 653 Laura Burchell 45 Boca Raton 1:11:30 01:11:05 10:28
48 1218 657 Cynthia Pineiro 45 Sheffield Village 1:11:17 01:11:08 10:28
49 378 678 Kerry Cooley 48 Braselton 1:12:30 01:11:36 10:32
50 1741 680 Danica Wuchenich 49 Boynton Beach 1:12:52 01:11:41 10:33
51 818 683 Gillian King 48 Weston 1:11:58 01:11:43 10:33
52 1162 687 Vikki Opton 46 Jupiter 1:12:20 01:11:56 10:35
53 1294 688 Carina Roberts 48 Pompano Beach 1:12:22 01:11:57 10:35
54 227 691 Catherine Boeck 46 West Palm Beach 1:12:26 01:12:03 10:36
55 114 693 Stacy Aguilar 46 Key West 1:12:14 01:12:07 10:37
56 953 699 Mahaffey Mahaffey 47 Tavernier 1:12:41 01:12:15 10:38
57 820 713 Kelly King 49 Tampa 1:13:13 01:12:28 10:40
58 822 714 Terri Kinsey 47 Fort Myers 1:13:13 01:12:28 10:40
59 1503 723 Robin Staten 45 Delray Beach 1:12:53 01:12:35 10:41
60 1175 733 Cynthia Palmer 47 Marathon 1:13:03 01:12:56 10:44
61 311 740 Danielle Carson 49 Key Largo 1:13:11 01:13:10 10:46
62 450 746 Lynn Dionisio 48 Syosset 1:13:55 01:13:22 10:48
63 389 758 Alicia Crespo 46 Jacksonville 1:14:14 01:13:34 10:50
64 366 779 Gayzel Collins 46 Marathon 1:14:20 01:13:57 10:53
65 1063 781 Laura Millward 49 Boca Raton 1:15:05 01:13:57 10:53
66 1612 811 Kerry Van Weddingen 45 Lake Worth 1:15:54 01:14:40 10:59
67 191 824 Tina Bax 47 London 1:16:29 01:14:54 11:01
68 974 832 Nathalie Martin 49 Rimouski 1:15:10 01:15:01 11:02
69 1466 837 Marika Smith 46 Key West 1:15:48 01:15:17 11:05
70 1451 861 Susan Sinton 48 Fredericksburg 1:16:08 01:15:38 11:08
71 703 865 Maria Liz Herrera 48 Key West 1:16:20 01:15:43 11:08
72 1101 895 Meredith Munday 45 Kernersville 1:17:14 01:16:20 11:14
73 660 900 L N Gyenes 47 Sanford 1:17:59 01:16:25 11:15
74 1059 904 Monica Miller 48 Coconut Creek 1:17:35 01:16:31 11:16
75 654 914 Robyn Gualillo 47 Davie 1:17:33 01:16:45 11:18
76 1126 917 Kimberly Nicholas 49 Stuart 1:17:10 01:16:52 11:19
77 241 937 Karen Bottinglieri 49 West Palm Beach 1:18:37 01:17:30 11:24
78 1661 942 Amy Wardlow 47 Key West 1:19:06 01:17:43 11:26
79 1248 947 Vanessa Quiles 46 Ft Lauderdale 1:19:13 01:17:46 11:27
80 1626 950 Catherine Vieira 48 Coral Gables 1:18:03 01:17:47 11:27
81 1116 952 Kristina Neihouse 48 Key West 1:18:25 01:17:47 11:27
82 1588 977 Maura Turner 48 Huntington Station 1:18:49 01:18:14 11:31
83 591 980 Jennifer Geide 48 Big Pine Key 1:19:23 01:18:23 11:32
84 1432 991 Kathleen/kathy Sharp 48 New Port Richey 1:18:58 01:18:31 11:33
85 1226 997 Deborah Pope 47 West Palm Beach 1:18:55 01:18:39 11:34
86 1701 999 Susan Wielander 49 Marathon 1:19:30 01:18:41 11:35
87 499 1009 Tammy Elwell 46 Marathon 1:19:27 01:18:48 11:36
88 121 1020 Tiffany Allison 45 Palm Beach Gardens 1:20:08 01:18:58 11:37
89 1734 1022 Jana Wood 46 Boynton Beach 1:20:15 01:19:09 11:39
90 300 1031 Kristina Campbell 49 Jupiter, 1:19:49 01:19:27 11:41
91 1052 1039 Justine Michelini 48 Jupiter 1:20:37 01:19:34 11:43
92 1687 1058 Anita Westmoreland 46 Seminole 1:20:56 01:20:12 11:48
93 920 1063 Tracy Long 46 Mauldin 1:21:13 01:20:24 11:50
94 358 1072 Cheryl Colbert 46 Macedon 1:21:21 01:20:34 11:51
95 1659 1073 Kathryn Wandoff 47 West Palm Beach 1:21:17 01:20:35 11:51
96 1751 1087 Lisa Younghans 49 Marathon 1:22:16 01:20:52 11:54
97 1554 1093 Christine Todd Young 47 Marathon 1:22:07 01:21:06 11:56
98 1182 1108 Cynthia Pasznik 47 Gainesville 1:22:00 01:21:39 12:01
99 821 1126 Dina Kinnune 45 Key West 1:22:37 01:21:58 12:04
100 1103 1138 Christina Murphy 46 Lakeland 1:22:55 01:22:10 12:05
101 552 1140 Trish Flynn 48 Jupiter 1:22:24 01:22:11 12:06
102 595 1149 Paula Geraci 47 Boynton Beach 1:22:32 01:22:25 12:08
103 176 1158 Summer Barranco 48 Fort Lauderdale 1:23:53 01:22:37 12:09
104 1477 1164 Lesia Smolinski 49 Tavernier 1:24:09 01:22:46 12:11
105 566 1170 Shannon Freeman 46 Davie 1:23:18 01:22:59 12:13
106 839 1172 Kathryn Koerner 45 Jupiter 1:24:08 01:23:03 12:13
107 140 1185 Kelly Anson 48 Key West 1:23:36 01:23:28 12:17
108 1529 1187 Wendy Swanson 46 Jupiter 1:24:39 01:23:33 12:18
109 209 1196 Gidget Berretta 45 West Palm Beach 1:24:19 01:23:50 12:20
110 673 1197 Traci Hampton 45 Independence 1:24:49 01:23:51 12:20
111 1611 1206 Carmen Van Osdale 46 Owatonna 1:24:08 01:24:05 12:22
112 1716 1237 Kellie Wilson 48 Jupiter 1:25:52 01:24:40 12:28
113 273 1244 Claudine Broyles 48 Plantation 1:25:12 01:24:52 12:29
114 1657 1247 Susan Walsh 49 Key West 1:25:03 01:24:54 12:30
115 554 1254 Lisa Flynn 45 Homestead 1:26:31 01:24:59 12:30
116 1281 1262 Linda Richardson 47 Coral Springs 1:26:29 01:25:06 12:31
117 145 1275 Heather Arencibia 46 Key West 1:25:33 01:25:30 12:35
118 460 1277 Wendy Donald 49 Key West 1:27:05 01:25:45 12:37
119 876 1290 Susan Langley 47 Key Largo 1:27:02 01:26:24 12:43
120 604 1292 Christine Godlewski 45 Big Pine Key 1:27:48 01:26:26 12:43
121 830 1296 Barb Klube-Falso 46 Macedon 1:27:20 01:26:31 12:44
122 1025 1298 Tara McPeak 47 Homestead 1:27:34 01:26:35 12:44
123 289 1299 Katherine Burstell 49 Key Colony Beach 1:27:54 01:26:36 12:45
124 758 1305 Teresa Irvine 49 Plantation 1:28:05 01:26:54 12:47
125 555 1318 Victoria Flynn 46 Miami 1:27:55 01:27:20 12:51
126 1608 1319 Kimberly Van Epps 45 Deerfield Beach 1:27:46 01:27:21 12:51
127 1217 1338 Gina Pineda 47 Pompano Beach 1:28:43 01:27:55 12:56
128 1493 1344 Jamie Spellacy 46 Fort Lauderdale 1:28:28 01:28:06 12:58
129 398 1355 Sandra Cusimano 48 Key West 1:28:49 01:28:49 13:04
MALE AGE GROUP: 50 - 54
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 867 27 Julien Labonte 52 Rimouski 48:37 00:48:30 7:08
2 1176 31 Vincent Parent 52 Sugarloaf Key 49:05 00:49:03 7:13
3 1574 34 Matthew Triggs 53 West Palm Beach 49:28 00:49:23 7:16
4 811 43 John Kennedy 53 Big Pine Key 51:11 00:51:06 7:31
5 1768 68 Brian Kuhlmann 52 54:42 00:53:44 7:55
6 1656 73 Enda Walsh 52 Miami 54:22 00:54:06 7:58
7 1308 84 Barry Roby 53 Oakland Park 56:00 00:54:42 8:03
8 834 95 Quintin Kneen 51 Spring 56:30 00:55:28 8:10
9 793 107 Roland Kampf 52 West Palm Beach 56:09 00:55:54 8:14
10 1213 108 Eddie Pierce 51 Homestead 56:09 00:55:56 8:14
11 995 109 Skip McCabe 53 Stuart 56:13 00:55:58 8:14
12 988 116 Dan Matyas 51 Glastonbury 56:44 00:56:11 8:16
13 1690 137 Randy Wetzel 52 Key Largo 56:54 00:56:52 8:22
14 731 148 James Holmes 54 Boynton Beach 57:48 00:57:28 8:27
15 1669 164 Michael Wedel 53 Fort Lauderdale 58:39 00:58:16 8:35
16 525 168 Juan Fernandez 50 Lighthouse Point 58:34 00:58:22 8:35
17 170 173 Edward Barham 53 Marathon 58:43 00:58:37 8:38
18 112 224 Philip Admire 52 Tavernier 1:00:40 01:00:15 8:52
19 205 231 Paul Benson 50 Naples 1:00:54 01:00:30 8:54
20 1290 254 David Riso 51 Marathon 1:01:29 01:01:17 9:01
21 332 266 Greg Chassey 51 Boynton Beach 1:02:32 01:01:40 9:05
22 306 268 Timothy Carr 51 Cudjoe Key 1:02:51 01:01:43 9:05
23 242 280 Russell Bouletter 53 Delray Beach 1:02:57 01:02:08 9:09
24 572 307 Brian Fundyk 53 Islamorada 1:03:30 01:02:50 9:15
25 975 322 David Martin 51 Coconut Creek 1:04:04 01:03:21 9:19
26 1322 323 Ray Rojas 52 Key West 1:03:40 01:03:22 9:20
27 848 343 Patrick Koskan 50 Jupiter 1:04:19 01:04:06 9:26
28 767 345 Marc Jacobowitz 50 Boca Raton 1:04:32 01:04:13 9:27
29 397 355 Michael Curtis 52 Parkland 1:04:35 01:04:26 9:29
30 1129 390 William Nimrod 53 Glenview 1:05:06 01:05:03 9:34
31 642 392 Brian Grinage 52 Wellington 1:05:17 01:05:05 9:35
32 236 421 Jonathan Borgert 50 Homestead 1:05:52 01:05:41 9:40
33 972 427 James Martin 50 Weston 1:06:41 01:05:46 9:41
34 349 439 Paul Clifford 51 Oakland Park 1:07:38 01:06:20 9:46
35 325 445 Brad Chalker 51 Deerfield Beach 1:07:43 01:06:28 9:47
36 1098 446 Patrick Mullen 52 Weston 1:06:46 01:06:31 9:47
37 238 448 David Bosco 50 Deland 1:07:43 01:06:32 9:47
38 226 451 Keith Boeck 51 Palm Beach Gardens 1:07:00 01:06:36 9:48
39 527 465 Wayne Ferris 54 St. Paul 1:08:13 01:06:53 9:51
40 716 474 Oscar Hidalgo 53 Coral Gables 1:08:30 01:07:14 9:54
41 484 476 Doug Eaton 52 Parkland 1:07:38 01:07:18 9:54
42 1457 511 Alan Smark 54 Fleming Island 1:08:26 01:08:00 10:00
43 1251 530 Carl Radish 50 Port Saint Lucie 1:09:07 01:08:26 10:04
44 1446 550 Marcelo Silveira 50 Miami 1:08:57 01:08:49 10:08
45 361 556 Mark Coleman 51 Islamorada 1:09:30 01:08:55 10:09
46 288 593 Wes Burrows 54 Nokomis 1:10:50 01:09:49 10:16
47 1607 633 Bryan Van Der Riet 51 St Pete Beach 1:10:54 01:10:45 10:25
48 357 636 Rick Colbacchini 52 Coral Springs 1:12:01 01:10:47 10:25
49 350 677 Patrick Cline 52 Key West 1:12:20 01:11:34 10:32
50 195 679 Robert Becker 54 Miramar 1:11:46 01:11:37 10:32
51 1295 686 Paul Roberts 50 Pompano Beach 1:12:22 01:11:56 10:35
52 614 703 Gustavo Gonzalez 54 Miami Lakes 1:12:20 01:12:20 10:39
53 1502 722 John Staten 50 Delray Beach 1:12:53 01:12:34 10:41
54 1001 726 Gary McClellan 50 Delray Beach 1:13:51 01:12:39 10:41
55 119 736 Jeff Allen 50 Key West 1:14:02 01:12:58 10:44
56 1527 750 Scott Summers 51 Boynton Beach 1:14:44 01:13:24 10:48
57 1258 768 Ghislain Rancourt 51 Key West 1:14:48 01:13:48 10:52
58 785 789 Roger Jokela 52 Big Pine Key 1:14:54 01:14:13 10:55
59 1022 799 Michael McNamara 53 Deerfield Beach 1:14:45 01:14:27 10:57
60 1094 818 Russell Morrison 53 Jupiter 1:15:10 01:14:47 11:00
61 962 829 Nicholas Marck 53 Tampa 1:15:10 01:14:59 11:02
62 430 831 Andrew Delscamp 52 Tampa 1:15:11 01:14:59 11:02
63 102 833 Ziad Abikaram 54 Fort Lauderdale 1:15:50 01:15:05 11:03
64 952 842 Michael Magi 52 Boston 1:17:34 01:15:20 11:05
65 1585 866 Uf Tukel 50 Delray Beach 1:17:52 01:15:43 11:08
66 1313 870 Francisco Rodriguez 53 Pembroke Pines 1:16:54 01:15:44 11:09
67 1745 899 Bart Yeagley 54 Coral Springs 1:17:48 01:16:24 11:15
68 443 907 Tony Difolco 53 Cudjoe Key 1:17:09 01:16:39 11:17
69 274 920 David Broyles 50 Plantation 1:18:06 01:16:59 11:20
70 925 1015 Aurelio Lopez 54 Key Largo 1:19:23 01:18:50 11:36
71 1328 1050 Matt Ronan 53 Boca Raton 1:20:40 01:19:55 11:46
72 1615 1057 Mitch Varnes 54 Satellite Beach 1:21:09 01:20:11 11:48
73 1315 1067 Carlos Rodriguez 51 Key West 1:21:27 01:20:30 11:51
74 1642 1086 Robert Vredenburgh 50 Marathon 1:22:16 01:20:52 11:54
75 299 1103 Barry Campbell 50 Corona Del Mar 1:22:02 01:21:28 11:59
76 553 1184 Michael Flynn 51 Pembrokepines 1:24:32 01:23:21 12:16
77 1111 1276 Vincent Nacin 54 Winchester 1:27:11 01:25:42 12:37
78 334 1308 Dana Child 53 Marathon 1:26:58 01:26:56 12:48
79 229 1325 Roy Bogue 54 Tavernier 1:28:10 01:27:34 12:53
80 900 1336 Jose Lera 52 Marathon 1:28:07 01:27:54 12:56
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 50 - 54
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 643 62 Janine Grinage 51 Wellington 53:04 00:52:51 7:47
2 1573 72 Amy Triggs 52 West Palm Beach 54:07 00:54:02 7:57
3 383 166 Nancy Craig 52 Sanibel 59:00 00:58:20 8:35
4 1458 210 Nancy Smark 53 Fleming Island 1:00:11 00:59:46 8:48
5 181 217 Alicia Barron 53 Sunnyvale 1:01:13 00:59:58 8:50
6 1303 230 Irma Robinson 54 Tamarac 1:00:41 01:00:28 8:54
7 970 257 Cindy Martin 52 Weston 1:02:20 01:01:26 9:02
8 1764 277 Elizabeth Zirkelbach 51 Marathon 1:02:23 01:01:58 9:07
9 1556 325 Jean Tolson 53 Boca Raton 1:04:41 01:03:28 9:20
10 1356 341 Andrea Rushlow 53 Asheville 1:04:58 01:04:05 9:26
11 1404 352 Judy Schuh 52 Lake Worth 1:05:10 01:04:23 9:28
12 303 400 Susan Cantrick 51 Fort Lauderdale 1:05:16 01:05:11 9:36
13 851 407 Margie Kozich 52 Fort Lauderdale 1:05:19 01:05:16 9:36
14 993 428 Delaine Mc Carty 53 St Augstine 1:06:01 01:05:47 9:41
15 897 488 Lisa Leiter 50 Davie 1:07:33 01:07:29 9:56
16 749 490 Kelly Humeston 52 Boca Raton 1:07:55 01:07:32 9:56
17 1646 539 Sandy Waite 52 Naples 1:09:33 01:08:38 10:06
18 265 554 Candace Brough 50 N Palm Beach 1:09:15 01:08:54 10:08
19 801 558 Heather Keith 51 Fort Lauderdale 1:09:12 01:08:57 10:09
20 918 567 Gloria Lohman 54 Cudjoe Key 1:09:20 01:09:12 10:11
21 1732 581 Paula Wolfe 51 Marathon 1:09:39 01:09:29 10:13
22 1758 624 Trayce Zander 51 Marathon 1:11:24 01:10:32 10:23
23 1068 627 Deborah Mitchell 52 Milton 1:11:28 01:10:37 10:23
24 98 658 Tammy Blanc 51 1:12:03 01:11:09 10:28
25 1220 675 Peggy Plumadore 51 Miami 1:11:52 01:11:29 10:31
26 706 684 Alyssa Herrmann 53 Boca Raton 1:13:08 01:11:54 10:35
27 772 721 Rose Janes 53 Marathon 1:13:23 01:12:34 10:41
28 930 730 Kim Love 50 Covington 1:13:05 01:12:55 10:44
29 624 744 Christy Gracey 51 Miami 1:14:46 01:13:14 10:47
30 847 752 Pamela Koskan 50 Lake Worth 1:13:39 01:13:27 10:48
31 97 793 Jacqueline Gavin 50 Key Largo 1:15:38 01:14:16 10:56
32 1145 821 Donna Ofenloch 52 Park Ridge 1:15:31 01:14:50 11:01
33 879 828 Vicky Laporte 52 Deerfield Beach 1:15:36 01:14:59 11:02
34 999 852 Dawn McCann 50 Weston 1:16:40 01:15:27 11:06
35 853 855 Sharon Krause 51 Port Saint Lucie 1:15:43 01:15:29 11:06
36 285 896 Catherine Burke 53 Eustis 1:17:02 01:16:21 11:14
37 410 911 Lisa Davenport 50 Pembroke Pines 1:17:32 01:16:43 11:17
38 679 913 Christine Hansen 52 Malabar 1:16:46 01:16:45 11:18
39 509 933 Jeanne Evans 54 Stuart 1:18:42 01:17:22 11:23
40 1491 958 Anh Spagnolo 54 Key West 1:18:48 01:17:56 11:28
41 272 962 Michelle Brown 50 Kirkwood 1:18:59 01:17:59 11:28
42 405 969 Kimberle Darden 52 Coral Springs 1:18:58 01:18:08 11:30
43 1388 984 Debra Savage 54 Davie 1:19:46 01:18:25 11:32
44 1697 1001 Katrina Wiatt 52 Conch Key 1:18:55 01:18:42 11:35
45 418 1028 Renie Davisson 51 Wellington 1:20:51 01:19:21 11:41
46 1358 1048 Barbara Russo 51 Stuart 1:20:10 01:19:54 11:45
47 627 1065 Laura Gramarossa 54 Key West 1:21:12 01:20:29 11:51
48 1310 1066 Rebeca Rodriguez 50 Parkland 1:20:50 01:20:30 11:51
49 736 1078 Caroline Horn 53 Key West 1:21:40 01:20:39 11:52
50 1263 1109 Margaret Reid 50 Columbia 1:22:29 01:21:39 12:01
51 281 1131 Marsha Buhr 51 Suttons Bay 1:23:19 01:22:01 12:04
52 573 1137 Stacey Gaffen 54 Coconut Creek 1:22:24 01:22:10 12:05
53 1288 1142 Crystel Riggs 50 Stuart 1:23:18 01:22:14 12:06
54 402 1143 Kristen Dahl 53 Clam Lake 1:23:50 01:22:15 12:06
55 730 1147 Jean Holliday 51 Columbia 1:22:58 01:22:22 12:07
56 1054 1155 Francine Milam 50 Gainesville 1:22:53 01:22:32 12:09
57 406 1260 Diana Dardio 50 Key Largo 1:25:37 01:25:04 12:31
58 348 1291 Cammy Clark 53 Islamorada 1:27:00 01:26:26 12:43
59 248 1300 Sonja Bramucci 53 Ramrod Key 1:28:00 01:26:42 12:45
60 524 1304 Dawn Fernandes 53 Key Colony Beach 1:28:07 01:26:53 12:47
61 1110 1331 Jaclyn Muskat 50 Boca Raton 1:28:15 01:27:45 12:55
62 1177 1352 Shilpa Parikh 52 Coconut Creek 1:29:32 01:28:40 13:03
63 1695 1360 Karin Whitbeck 51 Cape Coral 1:29:20 01:29:11 13:07
MALE AGE GROUP: 55 - 59
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1535 39 Derek Taylor 55 Highlands 50:50 00:50:39 7:27
2 1199 54 Kurt Perry 56 Plantation 52:28 00:52:25 7:43
3 1559 79 Robert Tona 58 Monmouth Junction 55:25 00:54:30 8:01
4 1367 128 Craig Saathoff 55 Islamorada 56:53 00:56:40 8:20
5 1408 160 William Scott 59 Baldwinsville 58:38 00:58:05 8:33
6 1075 175 Stuart Montgomery 55 Jupiter 58:55 00:58:42 8:38
7 1459 180 Scott Smith 58 Palm Beach Gardens 59:30 00:58:56 8:40
8 57 186 George Starnes 57 Columbia 59:56 00:59:02 8:41
9 96 187 Kirk Martin 55 Mount Dora 1:00:14 00:59:03 8:41
10 233 218 Steven Boone 58 Richardson 1:00:37 00:59:58 8:50
11 1359 234 Mike Russo 56 Key West 1:01:02 01:00:34 8:55
12 1572 238 Tomas Trice 56 Cape Coral 1:02:14 01:00:45 8:57
13 1480 239 Mark Snow 57 Key West 1:01:11 01:00:46 8:57
14 705 251 Thomas Herrmann 55 Boca Raton 1:02:28 01:01:14 9:01
15 532 271 Brian Findley 55 Royal Palm Beach 1:02:27 01:01:47 9:06
16 717 272 Martin Higgins 57 Key West 1:02:48 01:01:53 9:06
17 432 295 William Desautels 57 Wilton Manors 1:03:16 01:02:32 9:12
18 1208 316 Scott Peterson 58 Coral Springs 1:03:14 01:03:04 9:17
19 849 361 Thomas Kostic 58 Miami 1:05:02 01:04:38 9:31
20 992 362 Anthony Mc Carty 55 St Augstine 1:04:53 01:04:39 9:31
21 1069 408 Lee Moffitt 56 Wilton Manors 1:06:01 01:05:16 9:36
22 1017 430 Shawn McManus 57 Fort Lauderdale 1:06:46 01:05:51 9:41
23 561 449 Al Fortin 55 Purcellville 1:06:34 01:06:32 9:47
24 1565 459 Luis Sanchez 59 1:07:24 01:06:46 9:50
25 739 461 James Hottmann 57 Key West 1:07:38 01:06:48 9:50
26 1667 467 Mark Weber 55 Palm Beach Gardens 1:08:09 01:06:55 9:51
27 463 562 Patrick Dorcey 56 China 1:09:34 01:09:05 10:10
28 1496 634 Blaze Squeglia 55 Hollywood 1:12:01 01:10:46 10:25
29 1042 647 Martin Messier 57 Summerland Key 1:11:03 01:10:57 10:26
30 177 741 David Barrie 57 Atlanta 1:13:19 01:13:10 10:46
31 855 742 Keith Krebs 59 Lawrenceville 1:14:17 01:13:11 10:46
32 1053 743 Glen Mick 57 Ft Lauderdale 1:13:21 01:13:11 10:46
33 1462 774 Nigel Smith 57 Santa Barbara 1:14:18 01:13:52 10:52
34 472 823 Richard Doyle 58 Cooper City 1:15:27 01:14:52 11:01
35 1436 825 Dane Sheldon 59 Royal Palm Beach 1:15:57 01:14:55 11:01
36 239 830 Gary Boswell 57 Key Largo 1:14:59 01:14:59 11:02
37 420 847 Thomas Conway 59 Sanford 1:16:45 01:15:21 11:05
38 218 885 Darrell Birkhimer 56 Marathon 1:16:44 01:16:03 11:11
39 912 919 Don Lloyd 56 Hollywood 1:17:48 01:16:59 11:20
40 1045 938 Steven Meyer 59 Gulfport 1:18:15 01:17:32 11:25
41 137 971 Scott Andrews 59 Owen Sound 1:18:39 01:18:11 11:30
42 1650 1002 Thomas Walker 57 Key West 1:19:23 01:18:43 11:35
43 169 1049 Frank Barbato 58 N Palm Beach 1:21:19 01:19:55 11:46
44 948 1100 Hiram Machado 55 Marathon 1:22:56 01:21:27 11:59
45 700 1128 Alan J Herman 58 Ramrod Key 1:22:41 01:21:59 12:04
46 1518 1146 Tom Stibbe 55 Naperville 1:22:58 01:22:21 12:07
47 791 1153 Bret Jorgensen 58 Rancho Santa Fe 1:22:40 01:22:30 12:08
48 1373 1169 Pierre Samaha 58 Coconut Creek 1:23:59 01:22:58 12:13
49 652 1221 Kevin Grube 55 Marathon 1:25:53 01:24:24 12:25
50 1349 1228 Joseph Ruddy 59 Tequesta 1:25:30 01:24:29 12:26
51 661 1231 Hal Habib 58 Hollywood 1:25:08 01:24:35 12:27
52 769 1236 Bruce Jacobs 55 Key Colony Beach 1:25:57 01:24:40 12:28
53 1649 1271 Charles Walker 58 Knoxville 1:25:46 01:25:28 12:34
54 313 1278 Sid Carvell 56 Centreville 1:26:33 01:25:50 12:38
55 781 1288 Shep Johnson 56 Dallas 1:27:36 01:26:21 12:42
56 817 1301 Jack Kincaid 58 Duluth 1:28:10 01:26:43 12:46
57 456 1303 Scott Dodge 58 Delaware 1:26:47 01:26:46 12:46
58 1587 1309 Monty Turgeson 55 Port St. Lucie 1:27:25 01:26:57 12:48
59 636 1312 Scott Gregory 57 London 1:28:43 01:27:07 12:49
60 494 1316 Eddy Elgersma 59 Marathon 1:28:18 01:27:16 12:50
61 889 1321 Frank Lazarowicz 58 Coral Springs 1:28:32 01:27:26 12:52
62 351 1324 Mike Clougherty 57 Key West 1:28:40 01:27:32 12:53
63 180 1351 Bernardo Barrios 55 Key West 1:28:53 01:28:39 13:03
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 55 - 59
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 545 130 Lynn Fitzpatrick-Flynn 55 Fort Lauderdale 57:05 00:56:42 8:21
2 1233 153 Maria Price 55 Pomapno Beach 57:58 00:57:38 8:29
3 1402 183 Joanne Schrager 55 Oakland Park 59:49 00:59:00 8:41
4 928 216 Joanna Losito 57 Los Altos 1:01:13 00:59:58 8:49
5 101 221 Jeanne Abbott 57 Reddick 1:00:49 01:00:08 8:51
6 954 222 Dabney Mahoney 56 Westport 1:00:21 01:00:09 8:51
7 369 237 Ildiko Combrinck-Graham 55 Hollywood 1:01:16 01:00:38 8:55
8 1140 261 Dianna Nuquist 55 Tequesta 1:01:59 01:01:33 9:03
9 1064 346 Molly Minnear 55 Atlanta 1:05:31 01:04:17 9:28
10 401 356 Pam D'Addio 56 Delray Beach 1:04:39 01:04:28 9:29
11 367 383 Eliza Colmes 55 Islamorada 1:05:09 01:04:56 9:33
12 1347 386 Tineke Rubio 56 Miami 1:05:04 01:05:01 9:34
13 1717 405 Christine Wilson 55 Miami Beach 1:05:23 01:05:13 9:36
14 264 434 Laura Brooks 58 Tallahassee 1:06:39 01:05:57 9:42
15 936 440 Judith Luff 56 Coral Springs 1:07:43 01:06:20 9:46
16 128 471 Carol Alterman 56 Davie 1:07:08 01:07:04 9:52
17 526 473 Cindy Ferrara 58 Dublin 1:08:14 01:07:09 9:53
18 1041 526 Wynn Merryman 55 Orlando 1:08:59 01:08:19 10:03
19 845 545 Kathryn Kortering 56 Gonzales 1:08:57 01:08:44 10:07
20 684 546 Marilyn Harris 57 Port Saint Lucie 1:09:40 01:08:45 10:07
21 485 547 Elizabeth Ebner 57 Port Orange 1:09:02 01:08:47 10:07
22 720 568 Patti Hinckley 58 Port St Lucie 1:09:55 01:09:14 10:11
23 1337 584 Sherri Ross 56 Boyton Beach 1:09:43 01:09:34 10:14
24 505 594 Rhonda Ervine 55 Pembroke Pines 1:10:56 01:09:49 10:17
25 1423 600 Janine Seibert 56 Key West 1:10:59 01:09:57 10:18
26 466 717 Cathi Dorn 59 Stuart 1:12:46 01:12:32 10:40
27 666 739 Karen Hall 56 Shushan 1:13:19 01:13:05 10:45
28 607 767 Amy Goff 56 Sanford 1:15:11 01:13:47 10:51
29 1630 777 Nancy Villarreal 58 Boca Raton 1:14:29 01:13:55 10:53
30 451 791 Bernice Dionne 57 Tavernier 1:14:36 01:14:13 10:55
31 582 795 Peggy Gaset 59 St Augustine 1:14:48 01:14:23 10:57
32 1762 817 Patti Zimmerlin 55 Marathon 1:15:45 01:14:46 11:00
33 674 840 Kathy Hanes 56 Hillsboro Beach 1:15:37 01:15:18 11:05
34 1372 859 Shelley Salter 57 Deerfield Beach 1:17:09 01:15:35 11:07
35 1514 925 Sharon Stevens 55 Pompano Beach 1:18:16 01:17:06 11:21
36 1631 931 Cindy Vincent 56 Key West 1:18:52 01:17:19 11:23
37 356 945 Debbie Cohen 56 Key Largo 1:18:19 01:17:44 11:26
38 1738 949 Nancy Wright 56 Jupiter 1:19:06 01:17:47 11:27
39 626 967 Lee Ann Grahn 59 Green Lake 1:18:13 01:18:06 11:30
40 1219 985 Sheryl Place 56 Miami 1:19:40 01:18:26 11:33
41 1268 992 Sue Reinhold 59 Orlando 1:18:41 01:18:33 11:34
42 214 1011 Jeri Bettis 59 Big Pine Key 1:19:35 01:18:49 11:36
43 571 1033 Amy Fruchtman 57 Boyton Beach 1:20:13 01:19:28 11:42
44 380 1043 Greer Cornell 56 Key West 1:20:23 01:19:48 11:45
45 898 1074 Margaret Lemay 57 Delray Beach 1:21:50 01:20:36 11:52
46 1652 1088 Joyce Wall 58 Key West 1:21:30 01:20:58 11:55
47 174 1166 Deborah Barnard 58 Aurora 1:23:49 01:22:51 12:11
48 1707 1176 Patty Wilkins 59 Big Pine Key 1:23:22 01:23:07 12:14
49 1624 1200 Jean Verde 59 Key Largo 1:24:36 01:23:54 12:21
50 1561 1223 Deborah Tooher 57 Boca Raton 1:24:52 01:24:26 12:25
51 1444 1251 Laura Sigler 59 Gulf Breeze 1:25:42 01:24:57 12:30
52 712 1270 Martha Hewatt 58 Navarre 1:26:01 01:25:27 12:34
53 364 1350 Tamara Collins 57 Key Colony Beach 1:28:41 01:28:32 13:02
MALE AGE GROUP: 60 - 64
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 164 30 Mike Bailey 62 Big Pine Key 49:07 00:49:02 7:13
2 1694 83 Dave Whetzel 60 Summerland 54:57 00:54:41 8:03
3 894 129 Lazaro Ledesma 62 Key West 56:47 00:56:42 8:21
4 513 156 Anthony Farretta 61 Little Torch Key 58:15 00:57:55 8:31
5 1591 167 Thomas Twombly 62 Boynton Beach 58:26 00:58:22 8:35
6 858 181 Jeff Krieger 62 Westerville 59:09 00:58:58 8:41
7 1693 214 Joe Wheelock 64 North Palm Beach 1:00:07 00:59:56 8:49
8 1034 245 Charles Mench 61 Key West 1:01:30 01:00:58 8:58
9 676 264 Michael Hanner 64 Vero Beach 1:02:17 01:01:37 9:04
10 1221 312 Murray Plumb 64 MacOmb 1:02:59 01:02:56 9:16
11 807 373 Tom Kelly 61 Wall 1:05:31 01:04:51 9:33
12 1074 479 John Montgomery 64 Dania Beach 1:08:08 01:07:22 9:55
13 1582 523 Jeff Tudor 62 Windermere 1:08:24 01:08:14 10:03
14 896 541 Douglas Leitch 62 Howell 1:08:46 01:08:40 10:06
15 711 575 Matt Hewatt 60 Navarre 1:09:52 01:09:18 10:12
16 215 588 Mike Bettis 62 Big Pine Key 1:10:29 01:09:42 10:15
17 1021 611 Michael McMullan 62 Tampa 1:11:14 01:10:11 10:20
18 1143 613 Patrick Odea 62 Fort Lauderdale 1:10:15 01:10:15 10:20
19 1375 649 Pat Samstad 60 Grasston 1:12:17 01:10:58 10:27
20 1530 676 Robert Swanson 61 Big Pine Key 1:12:49 01:11:33 10:32
21 1524 692 Sheldon Suga 62 Duck Key 1:12:47 01:12:07 10:37
22 1427 698 Phil Semnick 61 Ft Lauderdale 1:12:24 01:12:12 10:38
23 718 724 Michael Higgins 60 North Port 1:13:06 01:12:35 10:41
24 1410 751 Mike Scott 60 Lake Worth 1:14:17 01:13:24 10:48
25 738 765 Dale Hoth 61 Melbourne 1:14:43 01:13:46 10:51
26 1284 839 Jerry Ridley 62 Marathon 1:15:44 01:15:18 11:05
27 1639 916 Rudy Volenec 64 Miami Beach 1:18:24 01:16:49 11:18
28 538 1004 Michael Fiorey 63 Hollywood 1:19:34 01:18:46 11:35
29 578 1117 Brad Gammon 61 Coconut Creek 1:22:13 01:21:48 12:02
30 1283 1118 David Ricks 63 Miami 1:21:50 01:21:48 12:02
31 1662 1216 Mark Warshauer 60 Boynton Beach 1:25:12 01:24:20 12:25
32 914 1219 Bill Lodato 60 Pembroke Pines 1:24:31 01:24:23 12:25
33 1269 1222 Richard Reis 63 Lake Worth 1:25:54 01:24:25 12:25
34 62 1283 Alan Gatzke 62 Lake City 1:27:38 01:26:07 12:40
35 135 1306 Greg Anderson 61 Pompano Beach 1:27:46 01:26:54 12:47
36 268 1328 Michael Brown 64 Pompano Beach 1:28:22 01:27:39 12:54
37 518 1340 Michael Feltman 64 Cudjoe Key 1:28:55 01:27:57 12:56
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 60 - 64
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 990 142 Donna May 61 Miramar 57:17 00:57:14 8:25
2 186 319 Barbara Battaglia 63 Marathon 1:04:32 01:03:20 9:19
3 1355 330 Renda Ruppert 63 Ramrod Key 1:04:27 01:03:45 9:23
4 1273 363 Lynn Retson 61 Key West 1:05:19 01:04:40 9:31
5 337 371 Shelley Christian 61 Merritt Island 1:04:56 01:04:49 9:32
6 1168 536 Catherine Ouellette 60 North Palm Bch 1:09:01 01:08:34 10:05
7 632 630 Mary Greene 60 Lawrenceville 1:11:24 01:10:41 10:24
8 324 641 Helen Cellon 62 Boca Raton 1:11:59 01:10:50 10:25
9 441 756 Ellen Diamond 64 Boca Raton 1:13:54 01:13:33 10:49
10 986 820 Mary Mathisen 62 Woodbury 1:16:06 01:14:49 11:01
11 99 851 Debby Sola 61 1:16:22 01:15:26 11:06
12 693 864 Susie Healy-Hull 60 Wellington 1:15:48 01:15:41 11:08
13 1155 888 Teresa Olivier 61 Hollywood 1:16:48 01:16:07 11:12
14 196 955 Ruth Becker-Painter 64 Cudjoe Key 1:18:34 01:17:50 11:27
15 1285 970 Constance Ridley 62 Marathon 1:18:34 01:18:09 11:30
16 761 1024 Rita Irwin 60 Marathon 1:19:25 01:19:10 11:39
17 1128 1026 Andrea Niemira 63 Longwood 1:20:33 01:19:16 11:40
18 1324 1081 Patty Roman 60 Cudjoe Key 1:21:20 01:20:42 11:53
19 1750 1084 Nanette Young 60 Marathon 1:21:44 01:20:50 11:54
20 490 1094 Karen Ehrbar 60 Boca Raton 1:21:37 01:21:12 11:57
21 1106 1112 Charene Murray 63 Islamorada (palm Har 1:22:45 01:21:42 12:01
22 815 1171 Nancy Kierspe 60 Pbg 1:24:29 01:23:01 12:13
23 984 1198 Susan Mason 60 Savannah 1:24:29 01:23:52 12:20
24 510 1218 Karen Fain 60 Rutledge 1:24:56 01:24:23 12:25
25 1088 1239 Marsha Morris 60 Lake Worth 1:25:30 01:24:45 12:28
26 586 1241 Geri Gautney 62 Palm Beach Gardens 1:25:05 01:24:46 12:28
27 890 1255 Leslie Lazo 60 Key Largo 1:25:36 01:25:00 12:30
28 1596 1279 Diane Urquhart 63 Boynton Beach 1:27:05 01:25:57 12:39
29 1600 1280 Gina Valest 60 Key West 1:26:12 01:26:00 12:39
30 155 1313 Nancy Aylward 60 Saint Petersburg 1:27:40 01:27:13 12:50
31 809 1342 Janet Kendall 63 Cypress 1:28:11 01:28:03 12:57
32 1255 1358 Cynthia Raesbarnard 62 Pompano Beach 1:29:50 01:29:01 13:06
MALE AGE GROUP: 65 - 69
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1616 59 Victor Vasquez 67 Miramar 52:41 00:52:39 7:45
2 1348 82 Humberto Rubio 69 Miami 54:39 00:54:39 8:03
3 403 100 Art Dance 65 Davie 55:47 00:55:42 8:12
4 959 190 Jerry Mandello 66 West Palm Beach 59:08 00:59:05 8:42
5 69 213 Albert Bezilla 69 Sarasota 59:52 00:59:49 8:48
6 1107 303 Tim Murray 66 Islamorada (palm Har 1:03:46 01:02:44 9:14
7 338 370 Jim Christian 68 Merritt Island 1:04:56 01:04:49 9:32
8 222 524 Peter Blanc 65 West Palm Beach 1:08:51 01:08:17 10:03
9 67 602 Don Nelson 67 Cudjoe Key 1:10:00 01:09:58 10:18
10 385 632 Edward Crann 69 Punta Gorda 1:11:22 01:10:43 10:24
11 190 690 Manfrred Baumgartner 66 Miami 1:12:15 01:12:01 10:36
12 1154 710 Juan Oliveras 65 Tamarac 1:12:42 01:12:25 10:39
13 1551 725 Phillip Tierney 69 Ludlow 1:13:49 01:12:38 10:41
14 487 735 Tom Edmondson 65 Jasonville 1:13:53 01:12:58 10:44
15 1406 873 Ej Schultz 68 Chestertown 1:15:56 01:15:48 11:09
16 1676 894 John Welsh 69 Key West 1:17:06 01:16:20 11:14
17 1012 932 Steve McKeon 66 Marathon 1:17:47 01:17:19 11:23
18 1625 1121 Don Vertregt 67 Big Pine Key 1:23:11 01:21:53 12:03
19 618 1208 David Gordon 67 Lake Worth 1:24:54 01:24:06 12:22
20 1172 1265 Robert Page 69 Sun City Center 1:26:15 01:25:08 12:32
21 468 1286 Terry Dornhecker 68 Bolivar 1:27:51 01:26:20 12:42
22 610 1314 Warren Goldstein 68 Parkland 1:28:12 01:27:14 12:50
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 65 - 69
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1401 470 Eileen Schneider 66 Fort Lauderdale 1:07:37 01:07:04 9:52
2 197 486 Miroslava Bedo 65 Tavernier 1:07:36 01:07:28 9:56
3 100 893 Janet Briggs 65 Pensacola 1:17:00 01:16:17 11:13
4 960 923 Marcy Mandello 66 West Palm Beach 1:17:24 01:17:02 11:20
5 877 1030 Maryanne Langro 65 Delray Beach 1:19:42 01:19:23 11:41
6 866 1059 Bettykay Kurkowski 68 Key Largo 1:20:38 01:20:15 11:49
7 1392 1096 Nancy Saxe 65 Islamorada 1:21:50 01:21:14 11:57
8 111 1141 Judy Adler 65 Miami 1:22:25 01:22:12 12:06
9 1644 1165 Sandi Wagner 68 Hollywood 1:23:08 01:22:47 12:11
10 167 1191 Elisabeth Banks 67 Royal Palm Beach 1:24:43 01:23:48 12:20
11 261 1289 Peggy Bronn 67 Marathon 1:27:29 01:26:24 12:43
12 663 1317 Maryellen Hagerl 69 Brutus 1:28:17 01:27:16 12:50
MALE AGE GROUP: 70 - 74
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 688 86 Finn Hassing 73 Hickory 55:02 00:54:51 8:04
2 692 118 Dan Healy 70 Dania Beach 56:22 00:56:19 8:17
3 70 333 Chuck Bayles 70 Marathon 1:03:52 01:03:47 9:23
4 1509 349 Arthur Stelzer 70 Hobe Sound 1:04:49 01:04:19 9:28
5 1333 604 Eitan Rosen 72 West Palm Beach 1:10:02 01:10:00 10:18
6 302 786 Tom Cannon 72 Camp Hill 1:15:35 01:14:06 10:54
7 400 836 Mario Da Silva 72 Celebration 1:15:57 01:15:16 11:05
8 1713 929 Ted Williams 70 Philadelphia 1:18:11 01:17:14 11:22
9 1385 1148 Arthur Sarakas 70 Pompano Beach 1:23:07 01:22:24 12:07
10 1163 1341 Dave Orrell 73 Clemmons 1:29:00 01:27:59 12:57
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 70 - 74
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1289 289 Helga Rinneard 70 Key Colony 1:02:35 01:02:20 9:10
MALE AGE GROUP: 75 - 79
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 542 199 Roger Fisher 79 Key Colony 59:33 00:59:20 8:44
2 713 620 Mike Hicks 76 St Augustine 1:11:09 01:10:26 10:22
3 123 738 William Allshouse 75 Denver 1:13:41 01:13:01 10:45
4 826 940 Charles (bill) Klausman 75 Hudson 1:18:44 01:17:33 11:25
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 75 - 79
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
MALE AGE GROUP: 80 - 99
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
1 1718 1167 Dave Wilson 84 Lake Worth 1:23:43 01:22:51 12:11
FEMALE AGE GROUP: 80 - 99
Place Bib Oallplace First Name Last Name Age City Gun_time Net_time Pace
Comments