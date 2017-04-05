Double motorcycle crash sends one to Miami hospital

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Miami hospital in critical condition Sunday night after police said he lost control of his bike and caused a second motorcyclist to swerve and crash on Stock Island.
“Both riders were ejected from their motorcycles,” said Lt. Kathleen McKinney of the Florida Highway Patrol.
William Reese, 50, of Fort Myers was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center after he swerved to avoid hitting the first bike that went down driven by George Sammet, 58, also of Fort Myers, on U.S. 1 just north of 5th Street on Stock Island. Sammet was treated at Lower Keys Medical Center.
Neither driver was wearing a helmet and alcohol is not suspected as a factor, the FHP said. Charges are pending, McKinney said.
The 7:20 p.m. crash forced the closure of both northbound lanes of U.S. 1 for 1.5 hours and traffic was diverted onto MacDonald Avenue.
The FHP asks anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Kyle Blyth at (305) 289-2600.
