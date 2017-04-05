Key West commissioner persists with ‘sanctuary city’ plan

While Florida House Republicans back a bill to punish local governments for not following federal immigration policies, one Key West leader has renamed his sanctuary city proposal.
Key West would become a “Welcoming City” if City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley’s plan becomes local law.
“It’s the same thing,” said Weekley, who plans to bring forth a resolution in May. “We welcome all people regardless of who they are or what their background is.”
Florida’s HB 697 is the harshest version of such a crackdown nationwide for its breadth of prohibitions and penalties aimed at those who would balk at federal directives handed down by the Trump administration, according to Politifact Florida, a partnership between the Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald. The Times wrote that one of them could be “a five-year suspension on receiving non-federal grant money.”
No legal definition exists for a sanctuary city, a term used for cities that limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
Weekley said it doesn’t mean opening the island to throngs of new people but to protect current residents. He estimates that immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Key West’s workforce.
“If you get pulled over for minor traffic violations, you’re going to be given a ticket and not be questioned as to what your immigration status is,” Weekley said. “Our police department is not trained for, nor should they be out running around the island asking people their immigration status.”
