Boca Raton man dead after vehicle crash in Key Largo Saturday afternoon

A Boca Raton man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after a vehicle crash in Key Largo Saturday afternoon.
Allen Rosenthal, 80, died at the scene. His wife, Linda Rosenthal, 75, was flown to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. As of Sunday afternoon, she is in critical condition, said Lt. Kathleen McKinney with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Rosenthal was driving his 2016 Lexus at 1:55 p.m. in the right-hand lane of U.S.1 driving southbound near mile marker 97 when he made a left turn crossing the left lane directly in the path of a GMC pickup truck driven by Hal Halenza, 38, towing an enclosed landscaping trailer.
Halenza, from Key Largo, could not stop in time and plowed into the driver’s side of the Rosenthal’s Lexus, according to an FHP report. Halenza and his passenger, Eddy Philippe, 43, suffered minor injuries and medics checked them at the scene.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, FHP homicide investigator Cpl. Christine Gracey wrote in her report.
One southbound lane of U.S. 1 was shut down for about four hours.
Comments