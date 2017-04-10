Delray Beach police officer killed in Key West scooter crash

A Delray Beach police officer died from injuries suffered in a Key West crash early Saturday that left a fellow officer injured.
Officer Christine Braswell, 40, was a 12-year veteran of the Delray Beach Police Department who was a sniper in the agency’s S.W.A.T team and a field training officer for new recruits.
“Officer Braswell was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, where surrounded by the love and care of her parents, her DBPD family and many heartbroken friends, she passed away Saturday night,” the Delray police chief posted Sunday on Facebook. “Officer Braswell was masterful at her job and dedicated to her community.”
She and fellow officer Bernenda Marc, 25, were riding a motor scooter about 3 a.m. Saturday on Truman Avenue by Dion’s Quik Mart when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by Lacey Morris. Morris, 31, made a left turn into Dion’s near the White Street intersection, said Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. The vehicle collided with the scooter traveling outbound on Truman.
Braswell was immediately airlifted. Marc was airlifted to Jackson South, where Sunday she was recovering from critical injuries. The Key West Police Department is investigating the crash.
Hired by the Delray Beach Police Department in 2005, Braswell was also a police academy instructor at Broward College and a mentor for the Delray Beach Police Explorers.
“We will all will miss her bright smile, jovial personality and how hard she loved and cared for all of those who had the privilege to know her,” the Delray police chief wrote.
Braswell’s father thanked the chief for the Facebook elegy.
“Her mother and I are extremely grateful to you and her fellow officers and blue family,” wrote Dan Braswell. “Our hearts are broken.”
“Our entire city is heartbroken and want you and your family to know you are in our thoughts and prayers,” Delray Beach Mayor Cary Glickstein posted in reply, leaving a phone number and an email address. “If there is anything we can do, please do not hesitate to ask.”
