Demblans agrees to testify against Macauley in the 2015 Tavernier double homicide

Adrian Demblans, the Key Largo man accused of driving the getaway car to and from the Tavernier home where Tara Rosado and Carlos Ortiz were found shot to death on Oct. 16, 2015, agreed Monday to testify against the accused shooter, Jeremy Macauley.
Deblans, 35, peaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a capital felony Monday at the Plantation Key courthouse. Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced Demblans to 10 years in state prison, plus five years each for two separate heroin and cocaine possession charges. The sentences will run concurrently.
Kate Farley, Tara Rosado’s sister, said Monday’s development is one long-awaited, small step toward her family being able to achieve some sense of closure after their loss.
“We are just appreciative that the case is moving forward, and we are ready to put it behind us so we can grieve and move past it all,” Farley said.
If Demblans stood trial for the accessory charge and a jury found him guilty, he could have served up to 30 years, Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott said.
Garcia asked Demblans Monday afternoon if he understood that the plea deal meant that Demblans was expected to cooperate in the state’s case against Macauley, including testifying in open court against Macauley. Demblans replied, “Yes.” No trial date has been scheduled in the case.
Scott said that prior to Demblans agreeing to plead guilty, the state was prepared to prove that on the night of Oct. 15, 2015, Demblans drove Macauley, 34, to the Cuba Road house where Rosado and Ortiz lived with Rosado’s three young children, Macauley walked into the house, Demblans heard two gunshots, and Macauley walked back into the car and the men drove north to Macauley’s Key Largo home.
Before arriving at Macauley’s house, Demblans drove Macauley to a canal off the ocean side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 99, where Macauley threw the .45-caliber handgun prosecutors say he used to murder Rosado and Ortiz, and Ortiz’s cell phone. Rosado and Ortiz each died from a single gunshot to the head from a .45-caliber pistol. They were 26 and 30 respectively.
Rosado’s children, who were 3,4 and 8 years old at the time, were in the house with the bodies from around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15 until around 2 p.m. the next day when a next-door neighbor saw the kids in the front yard. The neighbor, Travis Kvadus, found the bodies and called the police.
Macauley and Demblans were arrested and charged in March 2016. Macauley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Macauley went to the couple’s home that night to kill Ortiz because he made repeated threats to tell the police about Macauley selling cocaine unless Macauley gave him money. Many of the threats, prosecutors say, were made via text on Ortiz’s cell phone that was found in the same canal as the handgun. Rosado was in the same bedroom as Ortiz and was likely shot because she witnessed her boyfriend’s murder.
The cocaine, up to 15 kilograms, was found offshore the summer before the murders, prosecutors say, and taken back to the dock on the Sea Horse charter boat, on which Macauley worked as a mate. Rick Rodriguez, the Sea Horse’s captain, has not been arrested or charged and has repeatedly denied knowing anything about the drugs.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Macauley on March 28, 2016, at Whale Harbor — right after the vessel pulled into its slip after an offshore charter.
