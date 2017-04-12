Dolphin boys end close game in loss to Palmer

Although the game wasn’t a win, the 3A Dolphins of Marathon High (10-9) played better baseball Friday night against the 4A Falcons of Palmer Trinity School (10-6) than in the teams’ March matchup.
“Much better,” said Marathon coach Luis Leal. “They just played a little better than we did, but we’re happy with the way we played.”
Clay Daniels pitched a complete game for the Dolphins, allowing six runs, seven hits, three strikeouts and two walks.
Palmer scored one run in the top of the second inning while the Dolphins had two in the bottom of the third when Jackson McDonald hit a deep shot to the right field gap for a two-RBI triple to make the score 2-1.
The Falcons countered with three runs in the top of fourth inning, making the score 4-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Diosvaldo Rojas led off with a walk for the Dolphins followed by Gaby Gonzalez with a single. Jordi Torna bunted for a base hit and an offline throw allowed Rojas to score from second to bring the score up to 4-3.
Palmer added two in the seventh with a lead off triple and sacrifice fly ball.
“We couldn't get anything going in the seventh,” Leal said.
Tuesday, the Dolphin boys traveled to Miami for a game against the District 8 opponent Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School (11-3) with results too late for press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments