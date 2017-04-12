Key West woman busted for heroin possession, cocaine sale

A 23-year-old Key West woman was arrested April 8 on a warrant for heroin possession and for selling cocaine at a local corner store last month.
Medgine Annulysse is accused of driving the SUV that carried a cocaine dealer to the Lime Tree Food Mart, 1816 Flagler Ave., on March 8. There, a confidential police informant bought $100 worth of cocaine from Robert Dunn, who was immediately arrested, police said.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Dunn sold 1.1 grams of cocaine to the informant and had an additional 2.8 grams of cocaine on him at the time.
Tuesday, Dunn remained at the Marathon jail on $190,000 bond while Annulysse was jailed on Stock Island on $25,000 bond.
Strip club
A Key West man was jailed April 9 after police said he was wanted as the suspect in a February strip club assault.
Elvis Elias Reyes Yanes, 28, was booked for felony battery and bonded out of jail the same night as his arrest by posting $5,000.
According to police, Reyes on Feb. 12 punched Francisco Juarez-Sanchez in the face at Teasers strip club, 218 Duval St., and then left. Juarez-Sanchez, who told police Reyes hit him for no reason and he knew him from the neighborhood, was later airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment, the arrest report stated.
Key West police said they caught up with Reyes after the incident but without any physical evidence, including any swelling or marks on his hands, or suspect identification, they had nothing on which to base an arrest.
That changed April 7 when a judge issued an arrest warrant for Reyes after police showed a photo lineup to the alleged victim.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
