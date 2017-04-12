Nonprofits to give groceries to 1,000 families in Key West April 22

The SOS Foundation, a Stock Island-based nonprofit, will hand out bags of groceries to 1,000 needy families in Key West on April 22 but needs help from volunteers to tackle the project.
The event, a partnership with the Homestead food bank Farm Share, will take place outside Key West City Hall, 1300 Margaret St., in the parking lot off United Street. Tours of SOS’ new community kitchen inside the old gym building at the former Glynn Archer School site will be available.
A tractor-trailer filled with produce, meat, canned goods and other items will arrive before the start time of 10 a.m. and each family will receive a bag of food, organizers said. Anyone who is low-income, on SNAP, Medicaid or supplemental security income is invited to receive a share of the food.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is first-come, first served. For information, contact Carmen Garcia at carmen@sosmission.org or (305) 393-4680.
SOS’ food pantry is supplied in part by Farm Share, which fills pallets of food for the SOS truck weekly. But the April 22 giveaway shows the need is ever-present.
“Especially down here in the Keys,” said Garcia, a sustainability assistant for SOS. “A lot of people don’t make enough even with two or three jobs. The cost of living here is more than people can afford, even with both parents working two jobs.”
