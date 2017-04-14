Lady Canes notch sweep against local rival Island Christian

Island Christian scored first in Tuesday’s girls fast-pitch rematch against local rival Coral Shores High, but the Lady Canes scored all the rest.
Coral Shores (7-5) rolled to a 16-1 win over the ICS Lady Eagles, an improving squad still trying to solve its pitching shortage.
The Canes, an entirely different program this spring under former Nova Southeastern University coach Lesa Bonee, got seven strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Anna Langley, now in her second Cane season on the mound.
Sophomore first baseman Hailey Pacyna went 2-for-3 against the Eagles, driving in three runs. A lot of other Coral Shores scoring came courtesy of walks and hit batters.
The Eagles got a strong first inning from pitching starter Gwyn Van Munster but control issues in the second brought Jade Basilius to the mound.
Coral Shores held Senior Night at the Tuesday home game, honoring Annette Guedes — the only senior on the roster. The Canes have two juniors; everyone else on the 10-player roster is a freshman or sophomore.
Coral Shores travels to Miami Christian on Tuesday, then finishes the regular season with a 4 p.m. Friday home game against Mater Academy.
Island Christian was 4-8 overall (4-4 in district) heading into a game earlier this week against Marathon High’s junior varsity.
The Eagles travel to play Key West High’s junior varsity in a Tuesday doubleheader, a tune-up for the District 8-2A Tournament starting April 24. The tournament will be played at Founders Park in Islamorada.
Cane baseball
Coral Shores High’s baseball Canes (8-3) headed to Florida Christian earlier this week, trying to snap out a three-game losing streak. Results were pending at press time.
The Hurricanes fell to Rockledge High in a 13-1 contest Monday.
After a Monday road game at Immaculata-LaSall, Coral Shores finishes the regular season with home games at Founders Park against Palmer Trinity at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Somerset Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
