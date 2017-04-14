Lady Canes halted in state lacrosse playoffs

Only one girls lacrosse team defeated Coral Shores High this season, but Ransom Everglades did it twice — with the Raiders’ state playoff win putting an end to the Hurricane campaign Thursday.
“We’re really proud of you,” Hurricane head coach Mark Hall told his squad after the 14-3 loss at home. “You played a great season.”
The Lady Canes finish the year with their second straight District 32 championship and the program’s best-ever record at 13-2.
Coral Shores improved considerably since an early loss to District 31 champion Ransom but it turned out the skilled 12-2 Raiders, led by junior midfielder Erin Bates (already committed to play for the University of Southern California) have not lost a step.
Green-and-bold balloons bobbed along the George M. Barley Jr. Stadium on a windy night, but Ransom blew through the Canes to score twice in the first two and a half minutes.
The Raiders scored goals 12 seconds apart midway in the opening half to make it 6-0 with crisp passing and the ability to win the ground-ball fight.
The Canes broke the drought with senior Emma Upchurch running the length of the field to put the Coral Shores on the board with a point-blank shot at 6:25 before halftime, making it 7-1.
Senior attacker Emily Thomson battled through Raider defenders to score with 22 seconds before halftime, putting the score at 10-2 And the Raiders still had time to grab an 11-2 lead before the break.
Early in the second, Ransom’s 12th goal started a running clock, costing Coral Shores about nine minutes before Upchurch scored again to return to regular time, for a time.
Coral Shores goalie Carolyn Barrow made nine saves against Ransom before giving way to let sophomore backup Cara Erickson playoff experience.
Immediately following the game, Hall told his squad that he and assistant coach Cindy Hall are retiring from the sideline.
“It was very emotional but it is time for us to move on,” Hall said later. “I have coached at Coral Shores for 17 years with the past 12 years coaching the girls and Cindy has coached the girls for 12 years with me.”
The Halls, who pioneered Upper Keys prep lacrosse, will help administratively next season and offer thoughts on the next coach.
