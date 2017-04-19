Federal judge dismisses claims against Fury Key West

The Key West Fury watersports company has been freed from a federal lawsuit by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted during a Carnival cruise trip to Mexico.
Turns out, Fury Key West has no relation to the watersports companies in Mexico carrying the name Fury that provided a snorkel guide to a woman taking the cruise, a federal judge ruled.
Key West Fury “is an entirely separate entity from Fury De Mexico S.A. De C.V.,” U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles wrote in an April 11 order to dismiss claims against the Key West company.
Key West Fury was sued last fall by Genesis Ordonez, who believed it also did business as Fury De Mexico S.A. De C.V. and Caribbean Fury, which employed the crew member who allegedly lured her away from the group of snorkelers Sept. 24, 2015, under the pretense he was taking her to a better spot, the lawsuit states.
From the start, Key West Fury officials said Ordonez had mistakenly lumped them in with the Mexican company.
Ordonez sued seven companies that have Fury in their names, including Fury Corporation, which the state’s Division of Corporations had mistakenly listed as having its office at 313 Margaret St. in Key West with Scott Saunders, Key West Fury’s president, as its registered agent.
“This was in error and has been corrected,” Saunders said in a sworn statement Nov. 14, 2016.
Ordonez names Christian Sanchez as the snorkel guide she says sexually assaulted her and sent a summons to the Fury’s Key West address.
The alleged assault took place in Mexico. The lawsuit was filed in Miami at U.S. District Court by attorneys Carol Lynn Finklehoffe, Spencer Aronfeld and Jason Margulies.
Comments