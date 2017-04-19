FWC: Fleeing driver, facing deportation, crashes Ocean Reef gate

A Miami resident arrested as a gate-crasher — literally — at the Ocean Reef Club entrance remains in Monroe County jail on no-bond federal immigration charges.
Manuel D. Nieves Ravago, 25, sped away from a Sunday traffic stop and wound up crashing through the vehicle gate at Ocean Reef, a private Florida Keys community, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports.
Nieves Ravago was arrested on counts including fleeing from a law-enforcement officer, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, causing property damage while driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license.
FWC Officer Noel Garcia made a 6:20 p.m. traffic stop near the intersection of Card Sound Road and County Road 905 on North Key Largo.
The driver “appeared very nervous” and refused Garcia’s repeated instructions to put his Toyota car into park, agency spokesman Officer Bobby Dube said.
Then the driver and a woman passenger “fled from Officer Garcia and started heading northbound toward Ocean Reef...The driver used the vehicle to ram the gate and trespass into the private community.”
FWC Officer Rewa Schroth stopped the car as Ravago tried to turn it around and escape. Officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol assisted.
A U.S. Border Patrol officer confirmed to the FWC that Nieves Ravago “was found to be residing illegally in the United States and will face deportation,” Dube said.
Bond on the state charges was put at $5,500, but Nieves Ravago remained in county custody Wednesday after federal immigration agencies filed to prevent his release pending deportation.
