Foster care leaders quit amid teen suicides, including one in the Keys

Beset by turmoil over the recent suicides of two foster children in their care, one in the Upper Keys, three of the top administrators of Our Kids of Miami-Dade/Monroe child welfare agency.
Our Kids’ president, vice president for information technology and chief operating officer submitted resignation letters within the past two weeks, leaving the region’s privately run foster care and adoption agency with a significant void among top leadership.
In his resignation letter, chief information officer David Harland acknowledged that persistent criticism played a role in his departure. “The unnecessary challenges our team continues to encounter from a handful of board and ‘community’ members, whose underlying motivation is questionable, has led me to the decision that it is time for me to move on,” he wrote on April 10.
President and CEO Jackie Gonzalez focused on her agency’s accomplishments in her letter, listing 10 of them. “I am so proud of the successes management and staff achieved since I joined our kids,” she wrote. “In just that brief window, we have made enormous improvements throughout the organization and the system of care.”
The removal of the three curbed the restiveness among members of the Our Kids board. But a second group, called the Community Based Care Alliance, chartered to act as a community watchdog over Our Kids’ operations, became increasingly active and vocal.
Tensions rose in recent weeks when two adolescent girls hanged themselves in homes overseen by Our Kids.
The Keys case
On Dec. 15, 16-year-old Lauryn Martin-Everett tied a blue scarf around her neck and hanged herself from a doorway at the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter in Tavernier, which is regularly used to house hard-to-manage foster children from Miami-Dade and Monroe. Her death certificate says she died on Dec. 23, after several of her organs were harvested for transplantation.
Lauryn had been sent to the shelter by case workers in the Fort Myers area, where she had been in state care since at least 2006, when her parents’ rights to raise her had been terminated. She was adopted from foster care, but later was returned to the state by her adoptive family, which “no longer wished to care for her,” a report said. Lauryn cycled through nine foster homes from November 2014 until her death.
Thirty-eight days after Lauryn hanged herself, 14-year-old Naika Venant did the same in the bathroom of a Miami Gardens foster home. Naika’s suicide made international news; she live-streamed the event on Facebook, and photos of her body dangling inside a shower door remained on the Internet for several weeks. Her story raised troubling questions, and members of the Comunity Based Care Alliance board and others asked them publicly.
At an alliance meeting shortly after Naika’s death, on March 2, judges, educators and advocates lashed out at Our Kids’ leaders, accusing them of trying to silence critics and seeking “retribution” against foster parents who challenged them.
“You need to stop threatening people. That needs to stop,” a prominent judge, Cindy Lederman, who also is an alliance leader, told an Our Kids representative there.
A guardian ad litem from the Keys, Alexsa Leto, said: “We’re not going to be able to deal with the dysfunction in the child welfare system without honest conversations.”
At an Our Kids board meeting April 5, members discussed the two deaths as well as the friction with critics.
The board discussed plans to hire a PR firm to help the agency shape and disseminate its message. “We’re doing some things really well,” one member said, “but we’re not telling the story. We’re not particularly good at that, or focused on that.” Naika’s suicide, the board member said, “got a lot of media attention all over the world.”
