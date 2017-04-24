Michigan man dies while diving Monday off Key Largo

A 61-year-old Michigan man died while diving off Key Largo Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
Robert Gaskins of Clinton, Mich.,was aboard the boat Republic Diver out of Tavernier. He was diving on the wreck of the Spiegel Grove. The Spiegel Grove, a former military ship, was intentionally scuttled as an artificial reef in 2002 about six miles off Key Largo. The ship is 510 feet long and 84 feet high.
At the wreck, Gaskins became unresponsive and was brought back aboard the boat and then brought to shore at the Port Largo Homeowner’s Park about 10 a.m. Paramedics met the boat and transported him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernie, where he was pronounced dead.
