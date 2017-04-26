Teens sign up for summer jobs through nonprofit

Seje Stafford and Alvin Howard, two Key West High School students, won’t have to scramble to figure out their W-2s or balancing a checking account.
Through a Key West nonprofit, A Positive Step, both teens will receive a host of real-world job lessons along with their paychecks through this summer’s Idle Hands Summer Work Program.
“We give them all of this a regular employer is not going to do; he thinks they already have this,” said Billy Davis, executive director of A Positive Step, which started running the summer jobs program in 2010.
Another lesson will focus on the dangers of tobacco and alcohol.
“Because they’ll have money,” said Lynne Casamayor, a local educator who ran the program last year. Her son Daniel Clark will oversee the work program this time around.
Stafford asked a visitor to hold his guitar, which he wore across is chest when he arrived at registration, while he signed the paperwork.
Idle Hands will employ 20 students ages 16 to 18 via an interview process at local businesses and the city of Key West, which hires students to work in maintenance.
“It was a good experience,” said Howard, 17, who did the program last year and returned Tuesday for the opening day of registration.
The program is for students who live in Key West or on Stock Island who can work from June 22 to Aug. 14, before returning to school in the fall.
Jobs are not guaranteed and applications are due by May 29. For information, email apsmccrp@aol.com or call Davis at (305) 204-1969.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
