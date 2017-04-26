Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

The U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program for decades has deployed bottlenose dolphins to search for underwater mines and enemy divers. Four female dolphins are visiting Naval Air Station Key West this month for training. The Navy showed off its dolphins Tuesday to the local press.
Gwen Filosa FLKEYSNEWS
Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

Local

Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council

Biscayne Bay terrorism training

Local

Biscayne Bay terrorism training

Biscayne Bay terrorism training, Miami Dade SWAT and federal agents on the Biscayne Lady vessel. This is a drill. Reporter, Keynoter and Flkeysnews.com are the only media on the boat. Video by David Goodhue, July 6, 2016.

Key Largo July 4th Parade

Local

Key Largo July 4th Parade

The community came out in force for the 41st annual Key Largo 4th of July parade sponsored by the Reporter and the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce.

Miami grad overcomes life of hardships

Education

Miami grad overcomes life of hardships

Norberto Orellana is heading to medical school after excelling at School for Advanced Studies -- despite homelessness and medical problems that required several surgeries. His classmates didn't learn about his personal hardships until Norberto decided to do a TED Talk.

Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft

Crime

Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft

Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two car thieves. One suspect, who the victim described as being pregnant, wore a white tank top and jeans. She had blond micro braids. The other suspect had on a flower-print blouse and jeans and had black hair in a straight cropped cut.

Meteor burning up over Lower Keys caught on dashcam

News

Meteor burning up over Lower Keys caught on dashcam

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Evan Calhoun’s dashcam captured video of a meteor late Tuesday night while he was working in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key. NOTE: You will see it appear from the upper left hand top. The video is edited to show meteor twice.

Editor's Choice Videos