Key West leaders want new crosswalk stop lights

Key West’s North Roosevelt Boulevard needs new crosswalk stoplight-type beacons and wants to eliminate a few “accident-prone” crossings the state installed when it redid the road in 2014, according to city staff.
The city could ask state transportation officials to install High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) beacons at the crosswalks, which number six along North Roosevelt.
Unwanted crosswalks include the ones at the Key Plaza Shopping Center and west of 3rd Street by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building, City Manager Jim Scholl said in a recent memo to the mayor.
A Florida Department of Transportation study published in April, however, showed that of 17 bicycle crashes near the crosswalk at Key Plaza between 2010 and 2014, none appeared to have occurred at the crosswalk itself. Thirteen of the crashes caused injuries.
In February, a 62-year-old California woman was seriously injured after a car struck her while she was walking in the 3600 block of North Roosevelt across a state-designed crosswalk by Capital Bank. City staff would like to have the raised medians at that crosswalk removed.
The state is set to add three crosswalks to South Roosevelt Boulevard in an upcoming construction project and city staff prefers they all have HAWK beacons.
Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday 2 at City Hall, 1300 White St. with the item on the agenda.
Marijuana
Also Tuesday, the commission will vote on the final reading of a resolution to freeze the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries on the island for nine months as the new state law unfolds.
On April 4, the commission voted 6-0 for a 270-day moratorium as Florida lawmakers have yet to write the final rules about medical marijuana growing, distribution and sale of medical marijuana after Amendment 2 passed last fall. The moratorium would be retroactive to Feb 23.
