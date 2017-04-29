May 1 brings open grouper harvest, snook closure

Harvesting a grouper from Florida Keys waters becomes legal Monday but taking a snook becomes a violation.
Beginning May 1, anglers and fishers can keep a legal-size grouper within daily bag limits. Grouper species open to harvest are gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin, along with related species scamp, red hind, rock hind, coney and graysby. The season was closed since Jan. 1.
Goliath grouper remain off-limits.
Recreational anglers are limited to three groupers per person per day. Within this three-fish limit, anglers may possess only one gag or black grouper, but not one of each. Dehooking tools must be aboard commercial and recreational vessels.
“Grouper are closed annually from Jan. 1 through April 30 each year as a measure to ensure the long-term sustainability of Atlantic grouper species,” says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Rules apply to state and federal waters.
Snook harvests in the Gulf of Mexico and Florida Keys end May 1. Beginning at the Miami-Dade County line with Monroe, the Atlantic snook season is open until June 1.
“Seasonal harvest closures conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations and help sustain and improve the fishery for the future,” says the FWC. Snook caught on a line must be released.
Lobster online
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will hold a May 9 webinar to discuss spiny lobster regulations and take comments.
Proposed changes to current rules are intended to raise the annual catch limit for lobster, which was based on harvests during a depressed lobster cycle. Suggestions to allow recreational lobster trapping are recommended for denial in the amendment change.
To register for the 6 p.m. May 9 online session, go to www.safmc.com.
Comments