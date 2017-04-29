One Keys housing project returns, another hits roadblock

Backers of a proposed 28-unit apartment complex near mile marker 95.3 in Key Largo plan a return to the Monroe County Planning Commission on May 31.

The Southcliff Estates Employee Housing project seeks a major conditional-use permit for about two acres of land north of Snapper Lane, next to the Key Lime Tree store and cafe.

On March 29, several residents of adjacent and nearby neighborhoods protested to Planning Commission members that the planned complex would cause traffic problems by feeding more vehicles — 60 parking spaces are planned — into the narrow Snapper Lane, which feeds into a 50 mph section of U.S. 1.

They also voiced concern for protected trees and wildlife found on the largely undeveloped property. Dozens of residents signed a petition opposing the project. “This is very quiet residential neighborhood is not a good area for this large development,” a neighbor wrote.

Project agent Frank Pla told commissioners that the project would provide needed housing for local workers, with rents based on four income levels. Twelve one-bedroom apartments would rent for $1,200 monthly, he said.

Hammock areas (protected woodland in the Florida Keys) would be retained, Pla added.

Planning commissioners discussed the possibility of changing the number of apartments to improve highway access, but took no votes. They agreed to delay consideration pending possible negotiations.

Planning Commissioner William Wiatt cautioned neighbors to remember the property “is not a wildlife refuge” and likely will be used for some type of development.

A major conditional-use permit essentially indicates that a site can accommodate a proposed project and may impose certain conditions. It does not authorize the start of construction.

Monroe County planning staff recommended approval of the Soutcliff Estates permit, with conditions.

Shrimp farm

Also on March 29, planning commissioners unanimously voted against zoning changes that could have allowed 163 apartments in an affordable-housing project at the property known as the former Shrimp Farm, at mile marker 23.8 on Summerland Key.

Commissioner Ron Miller called it “the wrong property and the wrong place,” meeting records say.

Developers sought to change Native Area and Agricultural zoning to Residential High and Urban Residential at the 8.2-acre site, about half of which is not developable.

Island residents said development would slow already congested traffic on Big Pine Key and the rest of the Lower Keys as project residents headed toward employment centers in Key West or Marathon, each about 20 or 30 miles away.

Opponents also contend the project design essentially ignores the Lower Keys Livable CommuniKeys Plan, a community-based document approved by the Monroe County Commission to guide future development.

No changes in the shrimp farm proposal have been received as of this week, according to the Monroe County Planning Department.