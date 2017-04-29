45 snapper land man in jail

A Miami faces three misdemeanor counts following his arrest for having 45 mangrove snapper, far above the daily limit of five per person within the 10-snapper daily limit.
Bernard Lane, 64, is charged with possession of over-the-limit mangrove snapper as well as possession of undersize mangrove snapper possession of undersize mutton snapper. He was released on his own recognizance from the Monroe County jail Wednesday, a day after his arrest in the Lower Keys.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Keys spokesman Bobby Dube said Officer Matt Rubenstein was conducting a resource check around mile marker 26 on Summerland Key and saw a van parked on the side of the road with a few coolers inside. Rubenstein made contact with the man with the ban and “noticed a large amount of snapper in his bucket.”
Rubenstein asked if there were any other fish in any of the many coolers inside his van, Dube said, and he said no. That’s when Rubenstein received consent to look inside the coolers. As he was doing so, Lane reportedly apologized for not telling the truth about the amount of snapper in the car.
In total, he had 45 mangrove snapper (six of which were undersize) and two undersize mutton snapper.
