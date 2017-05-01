Key West bicyclist suffers head injury from Sunday crash

A Key West man was airlifted to a mainland hospital after police said he fell off his bicycle headfirst Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk off North Roosevelt Boulevard.
Craig Duane Jackson, 63, was found facedown on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of North Roosevelt with a pool of blood around his head at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Key West Police Department’s crash report.
The crash, which happened outside the Roosevelt Gardens public housing complex, didn’t involve anyone or anything else, police said. A witness said she watched Jackson turn his head and look backwards, and the next thing she saw was him on the ground headfirst and not moving.
“There was nothing else that came in contact with Jackson that would cause him to fall,” wrote Officer Monica Hernandez.
Jackson suffered a head injury and his son was notified, Hernandez added. Passersby helped police untangle Jackson’s legs from his Pacific Evolution bicycle.
Eight officers responded to the crash, which took place across from the Choice Storage Center, on busy North Roosevelt Boulevard, which is Key West’s main thoroughfare doubling as U.S. 1.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
