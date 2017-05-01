Police: Hollywood man drove drunk at 87 mph with 3 kids in tow

A Hollywood, Fla. man was arrested Sunday on Big Pine Key after police said he was driving drunk with three children in the car, speeding at nearly double the limit and all with a driver’s license restricted to allow travel only for work, church or school.
Ruben Aboy, 39, was driving a 2015 Nissan car southbound at 2:30 p.m. Sunday while smelling strongly of alcohol while he drove another adult and three children at about 87 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Aboy was booked for felony child neglect and misdemeanor DUI and two traffic violations.
Deputy Ken Fricke received a report of a reckless driver and spotted the Nissan on the Niles Channel Bridge.
When Fricke began pursuit, Aboy recklessly passed four cars using the center turn lane on Summerland Key, said Deputy Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
“A number of vehicles had to pull to the side of the road to avoid a collision,” Herrin said Monday.
Deputy Fricke caught up with Aboy at the south end of Summerland Key after Aboy turned onto a dead end access road.
Aboy refused roadside sobriety exercises and a breath test. A second adult was in the car, sitting in the rear seat with a small child on her lap. The child was not in a car seat, as required by law. Two other older children were also in the car.
A check on the car’s license tag revealed it was a tow truck transporter tag. Aboy reportedly owns a tow truck company and said he decided to put the tag on the vehicle to come to the Keys for vacation, Herrin said.
A Ruben Aboy owns Aboy’s Towing in Hollywood, according to the state’s corporations database.
Aboy has a previous driving under the influence charge and a restriction on his license that allows him to only travel to and from work, church and school, Herrin said.
Aboy also received citations for speeding, passing in a no passing zone, having no proof of insurance and refusing to submit to tests.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
