Seven puppies abandoned in 3 separate Keys locations

Seven puppies that were abandoned in poor physical condition in Marathon are the subject of an investigation into possible animal cruelty, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Between April 20 and 21, the Marathon SPCA on Aviation Boulevard received seven puppies. Three were found in bushes by Walgreens Pharmacy at 109th Street; a woman turned one in saying she found it by the Marathon Shores post office; and the final three were found in bushes behind Keys Area Interdenominational Resources, 3010 Overseas Highway.
All of the animals were “extremely dehydrated, malnourished and had bad cases of worms,” Deputy Becky Herrin said. They are about six weeks old and are now in a foster home.
The Sheriff’s Office obtained video from Cash Flow Jewelry and Pawn, 11400 Overseas Highway, that shows a man carrying what appears to be a puppy in his arms. The SPCA said the pups appear to be mixed breeds.
If anyone knows where the puppies came from, contact Jamie Deputy Hughes Buxton at the Sheriff’s Office at (305 289-2430.
Comments