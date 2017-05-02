Police: Sugarloaf woman was drunk when she smashed into Delray Beach cops

A Sugarloaf Key woman is wanted by police on a charge of DUI manslaughter for the April 8 crash that killed an off-duty Delray Beach police officer.
Lacy Marie Morris, 32, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17, more than double the legal limit, according to toxicology reports that came back this week, Key West police said Tuesday.
Morris was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima when she smashed into a scooter carrying two Delray Beach police officers.
Officer Christine Braswell, 40, a 12-year veteran of the police department, was killed and Officer Berenda Marcs was critically injured.
Morris also faces additional charges of DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage and possession of marijuana, said Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The crash took place at about 1:30 a.m. on Truman Avenue when Morris veered her car into the oncoming lane and struck a scooter driven by Braswell.
Both victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where Braswell later died.
At the scene, an officer said he smelled marijuana coming from Morris’ vehicle and observed her eyes were red and glassy.
Morris refused the officers’ request to perform roadside sobriety tests, nor would she provide a blood sample voluntarily.. A search warrant was obtained and a sample was submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for esting.
Judge Peary Fowler signed the arrest warrant requiring a bond of $170,000.
Morris was with a friend that early morning and they said they were turning into the Dion’s Quik Mart, 1128 Truman Ave., to get some fried chicken. A “barely smoked” joint was found on the driver’s side floorboard, police said.
