Florida Keys state funding remains in limbo

A downsized “southern reservoir” that could store fresh water to sustain the Everglades and Florida Bay seemed to get final approval from the Florida Legislature on Tuesday but the fate of other Florida Keys budget priorities remained unsettled.
“It’s been torture, literally torture,” Monroe County legislative liaison Lisa Tennyson said at midday Tuesday. “I’ve been checking hourly. There is a host of outstanding issues and no one is confirming anything.”
Legislators seemed to settle on a proposed $83 billion budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, but debate over differing priorities threatened to push the law-making session past its planned Friday adjournment.
Monroe County officials were hopeful of receiving millions for local environmental projects and land acquisition. As of Tuesday, the allocations were uncertain.
“It seems we may wind up being collateral damage,” county Mayor George Neugent said Tuesday. “With all the behind-the-scenes wrangling, who knows what’s going on up there? I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Monroe County originally had no money from the House for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which was designed to set aside month for Keys water projects and acquisition of sensitive land, but a $5 million allocation for the Keys was added to the House budget.
The Florida Senate proposed $20 million for Keys projects that could include wastewater, stormwater runoff or canal restoration. State Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami) “has been sticking with that $20 million,” Neugent said, “and we need the money.”
The Keys funding is tied to the state budget, which bogged down in a difference between Senate President Joe Negron’s push for a freshwater reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee and Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran’s bid for a referendum on a $25,000 increase in Florida’s Homestead Exemption for property.
“A lot of smaller projects are in play while they work on the big deal,” Tennyson said.
Negron has agreed to downsize his original plan for a 60,000-acre reservoir to a deeper 14,000-acre reservoir capable of holding about 78 billion gallons of water. The project would cost an estimated $1.5 billion, down from the $2.4 billion price tag on the larger area.
Everglades advocates, including many in the Keys sportfishing community, have ardently supported a south-of-the-lake reservoir to help Florida Bay during dry periods. Currently when Lake Okeechobee is full, water is released to the east and west, causing algal blooms in other estuaries.
At deadline, the Florida House has not allocated any funding for the Florida Forever program, which acquires sensitive lands for conservation.
