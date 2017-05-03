Key West fends off lawsuit from former assistant city manager

A former Key West assistant city manager failed to successfully sue the city over a personally tailored job offer he received after retiring in 2014.
On April 28, Monroe County Judge Mark Jones ruled in favor of the city in a breach of contract suit filed by 28-year veteran city employee David Fernandez.
nandez and former City Manager Bob Vitas created a new job for Fernandez upon his retirement: Utilities Manager, at $113, 835 in annual salary with the agreement the city would no longer pay into his pension.
The agreement, which was signed without the City Commission’s knowledge, later led to the ousting of Vitas and the dismantling of the Fernandez contract.
“We were steadfast and consistent in our legal position since we learned of the Vitas-Fernandez secret agreement,” said City Attorney Shawn Smith. “We look forward to putting this unfortunate era of city government behind us.”
Fernandez sued in November 2014, citing breach of contract.
