Hey teachers: There’s money to be had for books

Best-selling author James Patterson is giving away more money to get kids reading. And your school library could get some.
In the third installment of his School Library Campaign in partnership with Scholastic Reading Club, Patterson is donating $1.75 million to school libraries around the country.
This time around, the plan focuses on teachers. Patterson will award $500 grants to 3,500 teachers in grades prekindergarten through 12 in U.S. schools to improve their classroom libraries. The money can be used to buy new books, expand programming or even build more bookshelves if that's what's needed.
"Many kids rely solely on their classroom bookshelves for reading material, particularly in schools without a library," Patterson said in a statement. "I'm excited to expand the reach of the program, and make a positive impact on teachers who are working with students all day, every day, in every school in the country."
Patterson, who writes the Word of Mouse and Jacky Ha Ha series for kids as well as the Alex Cross series for adults, has donated $3.5 million to school libraries as part of this program so far.
His website says “as of January 2016, he has sold over 350 million books worldwide and currently holds the Guinness world record for the most No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. In addition to writing the thriller novels for which he is best known, he also writes children's, middle-grade, and young-adult fiction and is also the first author to have No. 1 new titles simultaneously on the New York Times adult and children's bestsellers lists.”
Want to apply, teachers? Visit www.scholastic.com. Deadline for applications is July 31.
