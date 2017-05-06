Rehab, relapse and recovery

Bryan Craig is just one of millions on a long and winding road to recovery from addiction.
The 45-year-old Colorado native, now living in Florida’s southernmost city, knows a thing or two about rehab, relapse and getting clean. He always liked to “escape.”
“Alcohol was always my number one, more than anything else. Cocaine was my number two,” he told the Keynoter in the garden of the Anchors Aweigh Club in Key West, a recovery club.
In the years that followed a 2002 drunk-driving accident in which he missed a sharp turn in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in southern Colorado and flipped his car, opioids would replace his second-favorite drug. Craig broke his neck in the accident and after an emergency spinal cord surgery, he said his life changed for the better, but only for a little while. Over the next six years, he developed an addiction to the painkillers and eventually, heroin.
“There was a time I didn’t drink but was just taking pain pills, whatever I could get a hold of,” he said. “Then I went to a pill doctor acting like I was in pain and needed pills. I had surgery and MRIs to prove it and I was able to get whatever I wanted.”
That was near the peak of America’s pill mill trend, when it wasn’t difficult to get endless amounts of painkillers. Craig said he had a 180-pill monthly prescription for 40-milligram OxyContin on top of a prescription for 100-milligram breakthrough pain pills.
In 2008, he tried heroin for the first time.
“It wasn’t really my thing, but pills were. I always loved to escape myself, get out of myself,” Craig said, adding an addiction to heroin came later.
He was in another car accident in 2010 in which he was rear-ended, causing yet another spinal cord surgery. For the next three years he said he was still drinking and taking pills. Then, in an effort to get clean, he checked into a rehab center in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2013.
“I was clean for about a year,” he said, but he ended up relapsing with pills and then started shooting up heroin.
In another attempt to kick the addiction, he went to a detox center but only stayed a day and a half.
“They wouldn’t give me any medication or anything,” he said.
That’s when he left Phoenix and went to Clearwater, Fla., homeless and still addicted to heroin. He stayed there a year, moved to Key West in August 2016 and has been sober ever since. He has a job for the first time in years, at Home Depot, and is looking forward to a visit from his parents this summer.
“Everything is starting to fall into place,” he said, adding the only true way to get sober is to quit everything for good.
Karl Carmical agrees. As the manager of Anchors Aweigh, he knows first-hand the trials people are going through when they visit the club. He’ll be 70 this year.
Growing up in New Jersey, he said a poor relationship with his stepfather and a need for attention drove him to act out. He tried heroin for the first time at the age of 13, before any other drug.
“I just passed out,” he said. “When I came to, I asked, ‘Is there any more of that?’”
A heroin addiction robbed Carmical of his teen years, and he said he’d steal from people to get money for his $300-dollar-a-day addiction. He eventually got clean in jail, but later became addicted to marijuana, cocaine and crack.
Because of his addiction, he’s been in and out of jail 13 times, the last of which was a 10-year stint for burglary that ended in a high-speed chase in Boca Raton in 2000. Once again, he was stealing to support an expensive drug addiction. He got out of jail in 2010 and in January, celebrated 17 years of being clean. On May 25, he will celebrate six years of sobriety.
He recently celebrated one year of living in Key West and the manager position is his first since 1986. His advice for anyone with an addiction is: “Don’t be me.”
“Don’t be 63 and look in the mirror and say, ‘I need help,’ when you needed it all along. Get it done. There’s a life to be lived.”
