Key West to state: Give us red flashing crosswalk lights

Key West will ask state transportation officials to step on it when it comes to installing red flashing beacons at six pedestrian crosswalks along North Roosevelt Boulevard.
Commissioners Tuesday were unanimous in deciding to tell the state the crosswalk revisions are a top priority when it comes to traffic signals in Key West, and to request removal of two crosswalks: The one outside the Key Plaza Shopping Center and the one west of 3rd Street near the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building
City Manager Jim Scholl recently met with the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation in Tallahassee about the crosswalk issues.
“It sounds like they’re willing to do it,” Commissioner Sam Kaufman said Friday. “I think the question is do they have the funding available.”
That’s why Key West leaders want to ask that the crosswalk beacons become a priority in the 2017-18 state budget, Kaufman said. “We want the sense of urgency to be apparent,” he said.
The red crosswalk beacons are pedestrian-activated High-Intensity Activated Crosswalks (HAWK).
Still not holding
Key West commissioners also this week gave final approval to a moratorium on the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries within the city limits.
The 270-day, or nine-month, zoning freeze comes as the state prepares to unveil new rules and regulations July 1.
On April 4, the commission voted 6-0 for the moratorium as Florida lawmakers have yet to write the final rules about medical marijuana growing, distribution and sale of medical marijuana after Amendment 2 to the state Constitution passed last fall. The moratorium would be retroactive to Feb 23.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
