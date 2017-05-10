Lawsuit: Woman blames Key West resort for customer’s groping hands

A former employee of a Key West resort’s gift shop says managers failed to protect her from a customer who groped and rubbed against her in two separate incidents on the same day in 2013, according to a federal lawsuit.
Marclyne Lagine is suing in U.S. District Court for damages over $15,000, claiming she is owed payment for medical bills and loss of income from The Reach, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, 1435 Simonton St. The lawsuit was filed May 3 in Key West.
Lagine names a Toronto man, Din Hoti, as the hotel guest who on Feb. 10, 2013, entered the gift shop
“The injuries complained of by the plaintiff are permanent in nature,” wrote her attorney Michael Schutt of Deerfield Beach, who described the two alleged assaults as “grabbing, touching, kissing, rubbing up against and groping” Lagine against her will.
Lagine alleges she was assaulted in the gift shop Feb. 10, 2013, by Hoti, who said he would return, the lawsuit reads. Lagine said she told her managers, who instructed her to return to work, where the guest returned and assaulted her a second time.
“Allowing” the second assault “went beyond all possible bounds of decency and was shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized society,” the lawsuit states.
Efforts to reach Hoti immediately Tuesday were unsuccessful. Attorneys in Miami representing The Reach didn’t return a message for comment Tuesday afternoon. The case was assigned to Senior Judge James Lawrence King
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
