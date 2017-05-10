With medical pot rule in flux, Keys still wait for state action

With its fate now in the hands of state health officials, Republican legislative leaders are blaming each other for failing to create a framework for carrying out a voter-approved state constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.
The finger-pointing came after 11th-hour negotiations between House and Senate leaders bombed in the waning hours of the legislative session Friday, when all issues but the budget closed out.
In an interview with the News Service of Florida, Senate President Joe Negron put the onus on the House for the bill’s demise. But House Speaker Richard Corcoran rejected that premise.
Two key sticking points — the number of licensed marijuana operators and how many retail locations they should run — ultimately proved a breach too big to seal.
The Senate wanted to limit the number of dispensaries each operator could open, while the House --- which originally backed an unlimited number of storefronts --- preferred a more liberal approach that would have, at least temporarily, favored the current license-holders.
A plan approved by the Senate would have required 10 new medical marijuana licenses by the fall, along with a cap of 10 dispensaries, which would increase as the number of eligible patients in a statewide database increased.
Late Friday, the House approved a measure that would have required 10 new licenses by July 2018, with a limit of 100 dispensaries for each license holder.
With that gap, no deal was reached.
In Key West, city leaders this month approved a nine-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries opening up with the clock starting in February. But commissioners still asked city planners to continue working on a system of introducing medical marijuana outlets on the island in the meantime.
“I didn’t vote in favor of that with the intention of just sitting there and waiting,” said City Commissioner Clayton Lopez. “Because of the referendum, it’s a mandate. We have to do something. We were waiting on the Legislature to give us guidance. Since they didn’t do that, we still have to continue doing something moving toward whatever will work in our city.”
In Marathon, the City Council passed a moratorium on allowing dispensaries in the city through this August.
Despite no state deal, Councilman Mark Senmartin said he thinks the city should start putting a framework together for rules about medical marijuana in the city. Then, by the time the state Department of Health releases its rules, the city will have something to build on.
“I think that’s what we really need to do and that’s what I’m going to push for,” he said. “Let’s get a plan in place until it’s approved at the state level.”
Keynoter staff contributed to this report.
Comments