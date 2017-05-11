Two die in Card Sound Road crash

Two people died in a head-on crash on the Miami-Dade County side of Card Sound Road last Saturday.
The collision happened two miles north of the popular Alabama Jack’s roadside bar and restaurant at 4:20 p.m. May 6, according to a Miami-Dade Police Department press release.
The deceased were identified as Margaret Gooding, 48, and Scott Carney, 53, both of Homestead. The driver of the 2017 Jeep SUV in which Gooding was a passenger, Kimberly LaCapra, 31, was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.
According to the press release, Carney was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SSR “at a high rate of speed” traveling north. Lacapra was heading south. Carney attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him, driving into the southbound lane, and lost control of his pickup, which slid sideways directly into the path of LaCapra’s Jeep.
Carney’s vehicle “vaulted” into the canal alongside the road, where it came to a stop. Miami-Dade County Fire-Rescue units were the first to respond and pronounced Carney and Gooding dead at the scene. Information regarding seatbelt use or if alcohol was involved in the crash was not available as of this writing.
Card Sound Road and the 18-Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 are the two roads that lead to and from the Florida Keys and the mainland.
