Skippers Dolphin Tournament set for June

Skippers Dockside Restaurant, behind the Holiday Inn Key Largo at mile marker 100, is headquarters for the third annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament set for Friday through Sunday, June 2-4.
Everyone, including captains and mates, is eligible to participate. Junior anglers must be under the age of 16 on the first day of the tournament.
A kickoff and final registration party is planned for 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Skippers, located at 528 Caribbean Drive.
Fishing begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and anglers must have their fish to the weigh-in by 5 p.m. each day. A dockside awards party follows Sunday's fishing.
Each team may weigh in two fish per day. The combined weight of teams' three largest fish is to determine the winners.
Prize money awaits the top six teams including $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place, $5,000 for third place and cash prizes for the top daily, lady and junior anglers.
Entry fees received on or before May 15 are $150 per angler or $700 per boat with a maximum of six anglers. Registrations after May 15 are $200 for individuals or $900 per boat.
Tournament information and registration: skipperstournaments.com
