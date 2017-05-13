Boys and Girls Club to expand summer program to Sugarloaf

The Boys and Girls Club of the Keys Area will provide summer child care for between 100 and 150 kids on Sugarloaf Key starting in June, a first for the nonprofit group.
Another first is that the Monroe County School District invited the agency to take up the pilot program at Sugarloaf School.
Registration has begun and an open house for parents interested in the program is set for 6 p.m. May 25 at the school, 255 Crane Blvd.
“It’s not just day care,” said Dan Dombroski,executive director of the nonprofit, which has an annual budget of $820,000. “We’ve got Spanish lessons for the kids, dance lessons. We do sports and recreation, and life skills. It’s not just sitting in a cafeteria watching a movie. We get these kids out there doing stuff.”
The Sugarloaf program will offer child care 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The most a family will pay for one child is $95 a week, which includes meals and supplies. Any additional child from the same family pays half, $47.50 a week. Scholarships are available through the Early Learning Coalition.
“When people register, they should talk to us about that,” said Dombroski.
Kids over age 13 are free.
Among the agency’s three locations, Key West, Big Pine and now Sugarloaf, about 450 children will be served this summer.
Dombroski says the Sugarloaf program should break even during the Boys and Girls Club most expensive time of the year given the number of kids registered.
About eight weeks ago, Sugarloaf School Principal Harry Russell approached the Boys and Girls Club — the largest nonprofit child care provider in the Florida Keys — asking if it could run a summer kids program.
“A lot of parents were asking about it,” Dombroski said. “They didn’t have the money to do a summer program in that school.”
Sugarloaf has an after-school program during the school year but it only goes up to sixth grade.
“We’d go up to eight grade,” Dombroski said. “We’re hoping. We’ve talked to Harry Russell about expanding our presence up there.”
