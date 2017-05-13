Key West leader tones down original sanctuary-city policy

Key West police will cooperate with federal immigration officials when appropriate, but “unless essential for law enforcement purposes,” inquiries about immigration status aren’t warranted, according to a new toned-down proposal that replaces a previous sanctuary-city resolution.
Sponsored by City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, who took “sanctuary city” out of the proposed law’s language, the revised policy is now before the full commission, which meets May 16 starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
“The city shall not request or maintain information about, or investigate or assist in the investigation of the citizenship or assist immigration status of any person unless such inquiry is required by a valid state or federal law,” reads the measure.
No legal definition exists for a sanctuary city, a term used for cities that limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
As a small, island city dependent on tourism, Key West needs to maintain its welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, according to the proposal, which stops short at mentioning the city also relies on immigrants for its hospitality and service industry workforce.
“Immigration enforcement actions in a small resort town like Key West are not likely to be productive,” it reads.
Weekley began calling the proposal one for a “welcoming city” in early April.
“It’s the same thing,” he said.
Also Tuesday, the commission will:
▪ Consider spending $269,262 on eight new Ford Police Interceptor SUV patrol vehicles, at $33,657 each. This proposal rescinds a prior one seeking nine sedans.
▪ Approve a state grant for $72,207 to buy a new security camera system for the city’s parking garage on Caroline Street. All costs are covered by a shared state and federal grant, said Rod Delostrinos, the city’s transportation director.
