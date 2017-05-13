Preliminary: Slight tax rise for county

An expanded helicopter-ambulance fleet, which includes more than a dozen new Monroe County employees, and other requested new hires concerned county commissioners at a budget preview Wednesday.
County staff outlined a rough version of expectations for the fiscal year 2017-18 budget that will take effect Oct. 1 during the session at the Marathon Government Center.
The “very preliminary” budget “definitely will change” as finance requests from elected constitutional officers and confirmed property values are received in coming weeks, county Finance Director Tina Boan told commissioners. The preview “at least lets us talk about where we want to go.”
The preliminary budget would require $87.9 million in overall property (ad valorem) taxes, about $6.8 million more than generated in the current fiscal year. As presented, the unincorporated county’s portion of the tax bill for a home with a taxable assessed value of $300,000 would increase from the current $848.91 to $864.90.
In general, property taxes fund less than 20 percent of the current overall $457.8 million budget for the unincorporated county. The rest comes from fees, grants and the like.
Monroe County expects to acquire its third helicopter ambulance before July, a refurbished 2002 Sikorsky. A nearly identical Sikorsky was purchased last year for $2.5 million.
Staffing two ready-to-fly air ambulances (the third helicopter, built in 1981, is a backup) required hiring new 10 medical staffers, Fire Rescue Chief James Callahan said. Additional pilots likely will be requested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees flight operations.
Rescue flights “are up dramatically,” on pace to hit perhaps 900 for the year, said Mike Rice of the Sheriff’s Office. Payments for flights will offset some of the costs, he said.
In addition, county departments requested seven new full-time employees, plus three code officers assigned to “stop the illegal vacation rentals that are wreaking havoc on neighborhoods and the affordable housing crisis,” a county summary says.
“I’m going to be allergic to FTEs, I’m letting you all know that,” Commissioner Danny Kolhage said. “I will support one or two of these, several maybe, but I see them sprinkled all through here.”
Adding new county facilities require more maintenance and workers, staff said. “The more we do, the more we need,” Commissioner Sylvia Murphy acknowledged.
Commissioners will hear a budget update in mid-July before beginning September’s string for three formal budget hearings.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
