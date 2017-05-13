Two motorcyclists hurt in Key Largo hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol investigators are seeking information about a vehicle that crashed into a northbound motorcycle in the Florida Keys, then sped away Thursday.
Cape Coral residents Robert R. Lamanna, 58, and Kathleen Posey, 56, were on a 2011 Harley Davidson that was headed north on U.S. 1 near mile marker 107 on Key Largo. As the Harley approached the intersection with County Road 905, a vehicle drove onto U.S. 1 from the side road, the FHP reports.
The other vehicle “failed to stop for the red flashing lights and proceeded west into the intersection as [the motorcycle] entered the intersection,” according to an FHP account of the 12:40 p.m. crash. The vehicle slammed into the right side of the motorcycle.
Lamanna and Posey, both wearing helmets, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier for initial treatment. Their current condition was not available.
“There is currently no information” on the vehicle that drove away, FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney said. “If anyone can help, please contact the FHP at (305) 470-2500 and ask for Trooper Julio Carrollo regarding this hit-and-run.”
Comments