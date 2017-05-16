FKCC can’t change name after all

Florida Keys Community College cannot drop the “community” part of its name after all, as a bill in the State Senate to rename the school died in a committee May 8.
FKCC wants to rebrand itself as The College of the Florida Keys and this year began offering four-year degrees. A House bill sponsored by State Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, won unanimous approval but a similar version in the Senate died in the education committee.
Based in Key West, FKCC counts 1,264 students Keyswide.
Over the past 50 years, the college has been transformed from working out of borrowed classrooms into a $40 million Stock Island campus unveiled in 1997.
In 1963, the Florida Legislature approved the creation of the Junior College District of Monroe County to be supported primarily by state funds. The first classes were held at the former Frederick Douglass High School in Key West in 1965.
In 1968, the college name was changed to Florida Keys Junior College.
