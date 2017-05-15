Coast Guard searching for 1 in catamaran incident off Cay Sal

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search early Monday morning for a missing woman 26 miles west of uninhabited Bahamian island Cay Sal.
Coast Guard spokesman Jonathan Lally told the Keynoter crews are looking for Delray Beach resident Isabella Hellman, missing since 8 p.m. Sunday. He said the International Response Coordination Center received a call from Lewis Bennett Sunday night saying his catamaran had struck an unknown object, causing it to take on water off Cay Sal, about 82 miles southeast of Marathon.
Bennett reportedly said he was abandoning the vessel and that his wife, Hellman, was missing. Bennett was rescued around 1:30 a.m. Monday near Cay Sal and brought to Marathon, Lally said.
Coast Guard vessels and aircraft have been launched in the search for Hellman, a Realtor in Delray Beach.
An MH-60 helicopter crew and HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Clearwater are searching the water along with a crew on the the Coast Guard cutter Kathleen Moore and Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew, Lally said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments