New tech, staff could target illegal vacation rentals

A request for more than $237,000 would add more muscle and technology to Monroe County’s campaign against illegal vacation rentals.
Monroe County commissioners, meeting May 17 in Key West, will hear a request from county Code Compliance staff to hire two new staffers to join the one officer now assigned to enforce vacation-rental rules in the unincorporated county.
The two positions would cost $140,000 and a one-year contract with online search firm Host Compliance would cost $97,238, department Senior Director Cynthia McPherson wrote in a background brief.
She noted, “With three trained employees, we estimate we can probably process 300 cases in the first year, which could equate to approximately $1.5 million in fines.”
Host Compliance, a firm that searches internet advertising for short-term rentals that may not be legal, calculated “there were 2,593 short-term rental listings in unincorporated Monroe County,” McPherson reported. Short-term rentals of less than 28 days in the unincorporated area must be licensed, pay taxes and not operate in most residential neighborhoods.
“Collecting fees is not our goal,” McPherson wrote. “Compliance is our goal, with an understanding of the havoc caused by this activity in our neighborhoods... [which also is] removing the supply of housing from the annual-rental market, thereby driving up the cost of housing to our workforce.”
In other items at today’s 9 a.m. meeting at the Harvey Government Center on Truman Avenue, commissioners will:
▪ Consider advertising for a proposed law that would ban “floating signs.” As a county attorney’s notes, “It has become an increasingly common practice for owners of vessels and floating structures to mount off-premises marine signage on their vessels and floating structures... These off-premises marine signs present a distracting safety hazard to drivers and pedestrians on the Overseas Highway [and] visually pollute areas surrounding the Overseas Highway.”
▪ Hear a proposal on raising insurance costs for those seeking a county “use of fireworks” permit. Current local rules on fireworks-related accidents require insurance covering $500,000 per person and $1 million overall. Those are described as “outdated.” Fireworks permits should mandate “not less than $1 million per occurrence and $2 million annual aggregate claims,” a recommendation says.
▪ Review a request for rule changes at Bernstein Park, a recreational facility being rebuilt on Stock Island. As recommended by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, pets would still be banned to keep animal waste off playing fields. A new rule suggests banning anyone more than 14 years old from the children’s play area, unless they are accompanying a child of suitable age. Park hours would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
